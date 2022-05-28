News / Metro

Thyroid cancer education week highlights advances in treatment


The five-year survival rate for people with thyroid cancer in China is only 84.3 percent, 14 percent lower than the international level, medical experts have revealed during International Thyroid Education Week.

Thyroid cancer became the region's top cancer among females in Shanghai in 2018, accounting for 16.8 percent of all new female cancer patients. The incidence of thyroid cancer in the nation also rose from 1.4 per 100,000 people in 1990 to 14.65 in 2016.

"Regular screening, proper diagnosis and treatment, and the improvement of medical capability for complicated types of thyroid cancer are all key to improving survival rate," said Dr Wang Yu from the Shanghai Cancer Center.

"The five-year survival rate in leading developed countries is 98 percent. The reason why we lag behind is the low diagnosis rate among people in early stage of thyroid cancer and the irregular diagnosis and treatment of patients in late stage."

"Public education is very important. Regular screening, especially among high-risk people, is essential and visiting professional facilities for diagnosis and treatment is also important to improve treatment effects, achieve better life quality and reduce mortality."

He said the five-year survival rate at the Shanghai Cancer Center for patients with thyroid cancer has grown to 98.5 percent and the 10-year survival rate is 94.9 percent, in line with international levels.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
