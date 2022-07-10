China's Anhui reports 11 confirmed, 71 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

East China's Anhui Province reported 11 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 local asymptomatic carriers on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The new confirmed cases were reported in Sixian County and Lingbi County in the city of Suzhou.

All new infections were found among people under quarantine, said the commission.

From June 26 to July 9, a total of 358 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,436 asymptomatic carriers had been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence in Anhui.