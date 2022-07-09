News / Sport

Wu, Zhang dropped by Chinese national team for East Asian Cup due to injury

Xinhua
  20:08 UTC+8, 2022-07-09
Wu Xi and Zhang Yuning have been left out of the Chinese men's national team list for the East Asian Cup unveiled on Friday after they were injured in recent domestic league games.
Xinhua
  20:08 UTC+8, 2022-07-09       0

Zhang was confirmed to have suffered right a shoulder dislocation and soft tissue tear, his club Beijing Guoan said on Saturday.

The striker picked up the injury when he fell to the ground under challenge in the 81st minute of Beijing's 0-0 draw with Meizhou Hakka on Thursday.

He was then taken off with his right shoulder bandaged and his right arm fastened to his body.

Wu sustained a rib fracture from a collision with an opposition player in Shanghai Shenhua's 4-2 loss to Wuhan Three Towns on Sunday.

His club Shanghai said they had briefed the Chinese national team on Wu's injury with relevant medical documents.

Both Zhang and Wu had reportedly been included in the national team roster when it was under consideration.

The East Asian Cup tournament will be held from July 19-29.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
