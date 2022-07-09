Beijing 2022 venue 'Ice Ribbon' opens to public

Beijing 2022 speed skating venue, the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the "Ice Ribbon" opened to the public on Saturday.

Imaginechina

Visitors can take photos with Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen and a tour around the Champions Wall. They can also enjoy a skating experience on the " fastest ice" at sea level of 12,000 square meters in area.

The stadium also keeps the medal podium for visitors to experience the award ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games for a price of 40 RMB (US$6.6).