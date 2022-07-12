Foshan Grand Theatre issues apology over ban on recovered COVID patients

The Foshan Grand Theatre has apologized for including people who have recovered from COVID-19 on its banned list, expressing regret on its official Weibo account on Monday night.

The Foshan Grand Theatre in south China's Guangdong Province has apologized for including people who have recovered from COVID-19 on its banned list.

Expressing regret on its official Weibo account on Monday night, the theater said that it has changed the description to "people who have recovered from COVID-19 but are still under at-home health monitoring."

On Friday, the theater released an announcement on its WeChat public account, saying that six types of people are banned from entering the venue. The sixth type referred to recovered COVID-19 patients and asymptomatic infections, who had been discharged from hospital and centralized quarantine.

A keen-eyed netizen pointed this out and accused the theater of discrimination.

The theater later issued an apology and said it would make changes and update the announcement the next day.