COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 local confirmed cases, 24 asymptomatic infections

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  11:46 UTC+8, 2022-07-17       0
The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, 24 local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and nine imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  11:46 UTC+8, 2022-07-17       0

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, 24 local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and nine imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

2 local confirmed cases

Both patients tested positive during central quarantine.

24 local asymptomatic infections

The first 23 infections tested positive during central quarantine, while the last one tested positive during routine

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 local confirmed cases, 24 asymptomatic infections
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first and second patients are both Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 11 from United Arab Emirates.

The third patient is a Chinese living in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on July 12 via France.

The fourth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Namibia, and the fifth patient, a German living in Germany, arrived at the local airport on July 13 via Germany.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on July 15 via Finland.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 51 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 7 from the United States.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 13 from the US.

The third and fourth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 13 from the Netherlands.

The fifth case, departing from Namibia, and the sixth case, departing from the UK, are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 13 via Germany.

The seventh and eighth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 14 from the US.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 15 from France.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 175 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 22 confirmed patients and 54 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 16, of all the 113 local confirmed cases, 61 have been discharged upon recovery and 76 are still hospitalized. A total of 471 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,828 imported cases, 4,756 have been discharged upon recovery and 72 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 local confirmed cases, 24 asymptomatic infections
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     