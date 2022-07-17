COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 local confirmed cases, 24 asymptomatic infections

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, 24 local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and nine imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday.

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, 24 local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and nine imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

2 local confirmed cases

Both patients tested positive during central quarantine.



24 local asymptomatic infections

The first 23 infections tested positive during central quarantine, while the last one tested positive during routine



Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first and second patients are both Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 11 from United Arab Emirates.



The third patient is a Chinese living in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on July 12 via France.

The fourth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Namibia, and the fifth patient, a German living in Germany, arrived at the local airport on July 13 via Germany.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on July 15 via Finland.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 51 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 7 from the United States.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 13 from the US.

The third and fourth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 13 from the Netherlands.

The fifth case, departing from Namibia, and the sixth case, departing from the UK, are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 13 via Germany.

The seventh and eighth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 14 from the US.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 15 from France.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 175 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 22 confirmed patients and 54 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 16, of all the 113 local confirmed cases, 61 have been discharged upon recovery and 76 are still hospitalized. A total of 471 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,828 imported cases, 4,756 have been discharged upon recovery and 72 are still hospitalized.