COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 local infections, 25 imported patients

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, nine local asymptomatic infections, one imported confirmed case and 24 imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Nine local asymptomatic infections

The first case who arrived in Shanghai from other province tested positive during regular PCR screening.



The second and third cases tested positive during regular PCR screening.

The fourth case is the close contact of the first case and tested positive during central quarantine.

The fifth and sixth cases are the close contacts of the second case. They tested positive during central quarantine.

The seventh to ninth cases are the close contacts of previous local infections who arrived in Shanghai from other provinces. They tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported case

The patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 27 from Germany.



The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a French who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from France.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The third case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on October 21 from South Korea.

The fourth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from China's Taiwan.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from China's Taiwan.

The sixth case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from Japan.

The seventh and eighth cases are Chinese. The ninth case is a Canadian. They arrived at the local airport on October 24 from Canada.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 26 from Canada.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 26 from Germany.

The 12th case is a Chinese and the 13th case is a British. They arrived at the local airport on October 26 from the UK via Denmark.

The 14th case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from China's Taiwan.

The 15th and 16th cases are Chinese. They arrived at the local airport on October 27 from Germany.

The 17th and 18th cases are Chinese. They arrived at the local airport on October 27 from the United States.

The 19th case is a Chinese and the 20th case is a Canadian. They arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Canada.

The 21st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from France.

The 22nd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Cambodia via the Hong Kong SAR.

The 23rd case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from South Korea.

The 24th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Japan.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 408 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 57 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 29, there were altogether 204 local confirmed cases, and 220 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 1,289 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,545 imported cases, 5,510 have been discharged upon recovery and 35 are still hospitalized.