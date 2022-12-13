﻿
COVID-19

What to do if a pooled PCR test yields a positive result

If a mixed batch result is positive, a text message from pandemic control will be sent asking people to take a second, individual test.
If a pooled sample testing for COVID-19 is positive, the people whose samples are involved will see their test results on the Suishenban App appear as 待复核, which means under verification.

Then they will receive a text message from the pandemic control authorities alerting them of the result and asking them to do an individual test ASAP.

People can go to a nearby testing site to take an individual test with the text message as a certificate.

Usually, 10 people's throat swab samples are mixed together and tested in a batch in order to improve efficiency.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
