On COVID-19 recovery and what to pay attention to

Peng Jie, director of the Rare Infectious Disease Center, Nanfang Hospital, in Guangzhou, southern Guangdong Province, answered questions on COVID-19 recovery in an interview with the People's Daily.

Q: How long does COVID-19 immunity last?

A: There is currently no large-scale data showing how long antibodies last, but they usually can last from three to six months based on our experience.



Q: Is it possible to catch COVID-19 again?

A: Yes, but people would get a cross-immune reaction if the strains they infected are similar. This means that even if infected, the person would have very mild or no symptoms.



Q: After how long people contracted with COVID-19 won't pass on the disease?

A: Three or five days after the symptoms disappear, patients are not contagious anymore. And if the result of the antigen test is negative, that means the viral load is low enough for the person to go back to work.



Q: Could items at home or in office cause infection?

A: It is possible for people to be infected through contact with contaminated objects. But viruses on surfaces usually die in two to three days, so if people leave them for that long, the virus will no longer be infectious.



Q: What should people pay attention to after recovery?

A: It is recommended to still wear a mask, keep good personal hygiene such as washing hands frequently, keep the room ventilated, and have a good mood.

