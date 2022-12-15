﻿
News / Metro

Donghua University launches China-Kenya design competition

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:41 UTC+8, 2022-12-15       0
The event, with a theme of "solidarity and prosperity," incorporates the wish for joint prosperity of all participating countries and regions from the Belt and Road Initiative.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:41 UTC+8, 2022-12-15       0
Donghua University launches China-Kenya design competition
Ti Gong

The first China-Kenya Creative Cultural and Art Joint Design Competition was launched on Wednesday.

Shanghai-based Donghua University and the Moi University in Kenya launched the first China-Kenya Creative Cultural and Art Joint Design Competition on Wednesday.

The event, with a theme of "solidarity and prosperity," incorporates the wish for joint prosperity of all participating countries and regions from the Belt and Road Initiative. It welcomes faculty and students from Chinese fashion universities to team up with young Kenyans as participants to turn traditional craftsmanship, natural and cultural elements as well as folk customs into fashion designs with commercial value.

The organizers will then turn these designs into products and authorize Kenyan enterprises for mass production. They will also offer technical training for local talent to empower the development of the cultural and fashion industries in the east African country.

The event is also part of the textile and apparel festival being held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Kenya next year. More activities, including lectures and cultural exchanges, will be organized later.

Donghua University launches China-Kenya design competition
Ti Gong

Knitted qipao featuring African patterns were shown during the launch event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     