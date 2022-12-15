Donghua University launches China-Kenya design competition

The event, with a theme of "solidarity and prosperity," incorporates the wish for joint prosperity of all participating countries and regions from the Belt and Road Initiative.

Ti Gong

Shanghai-based Donghua University and the Moi University in Kenya launched the first China-Kenya Creative Cultural and Art Joint Design Competition on Wednesday.

The organizers will then turn these designs into products and authorize Kenyan enterprises for mass production. They will also offer technical training for local talent to empower the development of the cultural and fashion industries in the east African country.

The event is also part of the textile and apparel festival being held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Kenya next year. More activities, including lectures and cultural exchanges, will be organized later.