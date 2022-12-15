Commemorating the life of architect Hudec

The annual cultural month to honor Hungarian-Slovakian architect Laszlo Hudec's contribution to the Shanghai skyline has started with a variety of activities on offer in December.

The annual cultural month to honor Hungarian-Slovakian architect Laszlo Hudec's contribution to the Shanghai skyline has begun with a variety of activities on offer in December.

An international seminar, a highlight of the 8th Hudec Legacy Month, has been recently held at the Hudec Memorial Hall.

Hudec (1893-1958) was widely considered to have shaped Shanghai's golden age with his designs of more than 100 buildings during his 29-year stay between 1918 and 1947.

"He definitely became a bridge between Slovakia and China, or more specifically Slovakia and Shanghai. In 2014, Hudec was the only foreigner who was selected amongst the 99 Classic Symbols of Shanghai," said Kamila Kuková, deputy consul general of Slovakia in Shanghai.

Almost one-third of his architectural works in Shanghai have become cultural heritage landmarks, Kuková said, naming a few: the iconic Normandie Apartments, the Grant Theatre and the very famous 22-story Park Hotel – an Art Deco masterpiece that was Asia's first skyscraper and for decades its tallest building as well.

She added, "He brought new techniques, new styles to Shanghai like neoclassicism, neogothic style, Art Novae, Art Deco and used only quality materials – there was no building site too narrow, no client requirement too difficult that could stand in his way. He grandiosely combined art with functionality which was especially crucial given Shanghai's peculiar climate. His name will be forever associated with Shanghai as 'the father of modern high-rises.'"

Slovakian architect Peter Malaga said he knew Hudec when he was little as he was born and raised in Hudec's hometown in central Slovakia. When he came to Shanghai in 2018, he was impressed by Hudec's buildings which provide a subtle blend of Chinese and Western elements.

Another highlight of the cultural month is a woodcutting exhibition presented by Lu Zhiping and Ingrid Ledent to approach Hudec and Sunke Villa, one of his masterpieces, which is on display until January 2 next year.