Where to make online pharmacy deliveries

Online delivery sites have increased capacity and now have specific sections catering to rising demands for fever reduction drugs.

Here's a brief guide to some of the popular applications to purchase non-prescription medicines. Supplies and delivery time vary.

Many of the sites have online medical consultation services.

Ele.me 饿了么

Ele.me's Online Pharmacy section is on the top right of the homepage.

The top left leads to the special page for fever drugs. There is also a special section for combo packs of anti-pandemic items.

JD Health 京东健康

JD Health has two time slots for limited supplies of anti-fever drugs and supplies: 10am and 8pm for Lianhua Qingwen capsules and also for antigen test kits.

Yilu 医鹿

Alibaba's Online Pharmacy section is on the top right of Ali Health's app Yilu.

1 Drugstore 1药网

1 Drugstore has also put fever and cold medicines in the top left section. There are combo family packs available for anti-pandemic items.