﻿
COVID-19

Where to make online pharmacy deliveries

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:28 UTC+8, 2022-12-15       0
Here's a brief guide to some of the popular applications to purchase over-the-counter medicines. Supplies and delivery time vary.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:28 UTC+8, 2022-12-15       0

Online delivery sites have increased capacity and now have specific sections catering to rising demands for fever reduction drugs.

Here's a brief guide to some of the popular applications to purchase non-prescription medicines. Supplies and delivery time vary.

Many of the sites have online medical consultation services.

Ele.me 饿了么

Ele.me's Online Pharmacy section is on the top right of the homepage.

Where to make online pharmacy deliveries

The top left leads to the special page for fever drugs. There is also a special section for combo packs of anti-pandemic items.

Where to make online pharmacy deliveries

JD Health 京东健康

JD Health has two time slots for limited supplies of anti-fever drugs and supplies: 10am and 8pm for Lianhua Qingwen capsules and also for antigen test kits.

Where to make online pharmacy deliveries

Yilu 医鹿

Alibaba's Online Pharmacy section is on the top right of Ali Health's app Yilu.

Where to make online pharmacy deliveries
Where to make online pharmacy deliveries

1 Drugstore 1药网

1 Drugstore has also put fever and cold medicines in the top left section. There are combo family packs available for anti-pandemic items.

Where to make online pharmacy deliveries
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     