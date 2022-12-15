New Huangpu riverside park planned in outskirts

A major forest park will be built upstream on the Huangpu River in the outlying Fengxian District to attract both tourists and investors.

The riverside park, covering a total of 2 square kilometers, is being developed in Xidu Subdistrict of Fengxian, where the Huangpu River makes a sharp turn and flows toward Shanghai's downtown area.

"The Xidu Forest Park will attract visitors from both home and abroad by promoting its specialty as the 'first bay of the Huangpu River,'" said Qu Jun, Party secretary of the subdistrict.

Xidu, literally meaning "western ferry port," originated during the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC). It is said that the grand caravan of Emperor Qinshihuang traveled to the south from the port site.

According to the blueprint, an 8-kilometer riverside path will be developed along the river together with multiple service stations and public squares. Visitors to the riverside park can easily reach other attractions, such as the Nandu Old Street and Wetland Park.

Meanwhile, some rustic houses will be converted into homestays and headquarters for enterprises. Some companies, mainly in the big data, cosmetics and health, robotics and information technology sectors, are based in the riverside area.

Construction has begun on a new trans-river bridge, the Fengpu East Bridge, along with the expansion of Xizhan Highway for the convenience of tourists and investors. The southern extension of Metro Line 15 will also reach the riverside region.