﻿
News / Metro

New Huangpu riverside park planned in outskirts

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:41 UTC+8, 2022-12-15       0
A major forest park will be built upstream on the Huangpu River in the outlying Fengxian District to attract both tourists and investors.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:41 UTC+8, 2022-12-15       0
New Huangpu riverside park planned in outskirts
Ti Gong

A forest park will be developed in the Xidu area of Fengxian, including riverside paths and farmlands.

A major forest park will be built upstream on the Huangpu River in outlying Fengxian District to attract both tourists and investors, officials announced on Thursday.

The riverside park, covering a total of 2 square kilometers, is being developed in Xidu Subdistrict of Fengxian, where the Huangpu River makes a sharp turn and flows toward Shanghai's downtown area.

"The Xidu Forest Park will attract visitors from both home and abroad by promoting its specialty as the 'first bay of the Huangpu River,'" said Qu Jun, Party secretary of the subdistrict.

Xidu, literally meaning "western ferry port," originated during the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC). It is said that the grand caravan of Emperor Qinshihuang traveled to the south from the port site.

New Huangpu riverside park planned in outskirts
Ti Gong

The first bay of the Huangpu River in the Xidu area.

According to the blueprint, an 8-kilometer riverside path will be developed along the river together with multiple service stations and public squares. Visitors to the riverside park can easily reach other attractions, such as the Nandu Old Street and Wetland Park.

Meanwhile, some rustic houses will be converted into homestays and headquarters for enterprises. Some companies, mainly in the big data, cosmetics and health, robotics and information technology sectors, are based in the riverside area.

Construction has begun on a new trans-river bridge, the Fengpu East Bridge, along with the expansion of Xizhan Highway for the convenience of tourists and investors. The southern extension of Metro Line 15 will also reach the riverside region.

New Huangpu riverside park planned in outskirts
Ti Gong

A countryside museum built by a culture firm based in Xidu

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Fengxian
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     