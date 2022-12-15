Below freezing in Shanghai as new cold front approaches

The mercury in Shanghai is expected to plummet to minus 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning as a new round of strong cold front with strong wind approaches, officials warn.

The mercury in Shanghai is expected to plummet to minus 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning as a new round of strong cold front with strong wind approaches, local meteorological officials warned on Thursday.

The maximum temperature will be around 2 degrees on the day, they added.

It is likely to break the record for the coldest day during the same period of December over last 30 years, according to the officials.

The frigid spell is expected to arrive in the city late on Saturday, and remain through Monday, when the lows will touch minus 4 degrees with highs of around 5 degrees.

From Saturday to Sunday, the cold air will bring strong winds along with slight rain in some areas and sleet in the suburbs.

The mercury is forecast to warm up a little bit next Tuesday when the highs will return to over 10 degrees and lows to around 1 degree.

Apart from the weekend, most days during the rest of the month will be cold and sunny with clouds.

The officials remind local residents to stay alert during the cold front, especially elderly people, patients with chronic diseases, children and those with weak immunity.

Also, as the city will experience strong winds over the two days, residents should be aware of objects falling from high and take care when using the heater, avoid using too many of them at the same time.

Residents whose water meters are installed outdoors should take good protective measures to avoid frozen burst.