Public welfare program for female workers kicks off

Ti Gong

A public welfare program helping female workers improve resistance against financial risks and boost their employment opportunities was launched on Wednesday, ahead of the International Women's Day, with an exhibition opening in Putuo District as part of the program.

The program showcases the positive changes in women and calls for support from society to young female workers by providing more and better employment opportunities for them and helping improve their financial management capability.

It was launched by BeBetter, an NGO engaged in education in rural areas and financial education for the younger generation, and Citibank China, under the support of the Changshou Road Subdistrict Women's Federation in Putuo.

The five-day exhibition features exhibition walls, interactive and experience booths, and a sharing area.

A workshop is part of the exhibition and people can seek advice and receive training on the topic.

The program particularly targets those working in the manufacturing and service industries and free training will be provided.

Ti Gong

"These industries have a large number of out-of-town female workers, and we found that the COVID-19 pandemic had a big impact on their financial situation," said Chen Xiaofei, director general of BeBetter.

"We hope the program will help lift their financial quotient, raise their awareness on financial risks, deal with uncertainties in the future, and enhance their sense of happiness," she added.

The exhibition is part of the subdistrict's celebration of Women's Day, and online classes, workshops and public welfare services will reach communities and enterprises in the subdistrict after the exhibition.

The exhibition will roll into other subdistricts and towns in Shanghai as well as other cities like Dalian, northeastern Liaoning Province; and Chengdu, southwestern Sichuan Province.

The program is expected to cover 5,000 female workers this year.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Venue: Imago Mall

Address: 101 Wuning Road

Date: 10am-10pm, through Sunday

上海市普陀区武宁路101号