Chinese schools mandated to ensure 2-hour physical activity for students

Xinhua
  17:35 UTC+8, 2023-09-01
Chinese primary and secondary schools must ensure students have a minimum of 2 hours of daily physical activity, split between 1 hour during school and 1 hour outside of school.
Chinese primary and secondary schools have been asked to ensure that students engage in at least two hours of physical activity daily, with one hour during and another outside of school hours, as per a ministry circular on myopia prevention and control.

Schools with the necessary resources are encouraged to extend daily in-school outdoor activity sessions for students to a duration of two hours, according to the circular issued by the Ministry of Education announcing the launch of a month-long nationwide campaign for myopia prevention and control in September.

The circular also emphasized the need for schools to allocate teaching time involving electronic devices in a scientific and reasonable manner, implement a daily cap on the overall written homework load for students, and ensure that students have adequate sleep time.

Additionally, schools should guide students to engage in outdoor activities during breaks within school hours and encourage them to focus on distant objects to promote eye health.

Acknowledging the crucial role of kindergartens in the prevention of myopia, the ministry emphasized the need to manage the prevalence of myopia among preschool and young primary school children.

The circular also highlighted the importance of parents taking an active role in myopia prevention and control. Parents are urged to lead by example, limiting screen time, increasing outdoor activities, and creating a family environment that promotes eye health.

Source: Xinhua
