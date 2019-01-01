Ties that bind: Education leads to brighter future
18:57 UTC+8, 2023-08-18 0
Education experts from around the world are struck by how teachers are systematically supported in their efforts to provide better education in both urban and rural schools.
18:57 UTC+8, 2023-08-18 0
In China, teaching is a highly respected profession. Education experts from around the world are struck by how teachers are systematically supported in their efforts to provide better education and a brighter future for students in both urban and rural schools.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports