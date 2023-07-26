Shanghai teams lead prize winners at Youth Science Knowledge Challenge

The finals of the Global Natural History Day event in Shanghai were competed for by more than 760 teams from 15 provinces and municipalities in China.

Ti Gong

Shanghai teams won the most first prizes, followed by teams from Xiamen of Fujian Province, and Yichang of Jiangxi Province, at the finals of the Youth Science Knowledge Challenge on Global Natural History Day on Tuesday.

The finals of the Global Natural History Day event in Shanghai were competed for by more than 760 teams from 15 provinces and municipalities in China – 262 exhibition teams, 57 performance teams, 164 popular science paintings, 73 science exhibition performances, and 208 storytelling – focusing on the theme of "Seeing small things – Nature's small perspective and big vision."



One hundred and eight teams from Shanghai attended the finals and won 42 first prizes, 33 second prizes and 33 third prizes.

Ti Gong

The young talent demonstrated their understanding of the theme through exhibitions and performances, creative thinking, and techniques. Through painting and storytelling, they showed their results after deep contact with the natural sciences in museums.

More than 60 experts in the fields of culture, education, science and technology, art, sports, consulting, and performance gathered in Shanghai and divided into 21 judging groups to score children's explorations of natural knowledge and creativity in design.

Global Natural History Day was initiated in 2012 in China by Kenneth Behring (1928-2019), founder of the Behring Global Educational Foundation. With the support of local museums and natural science organizations, the science knowledge competitions have been held for 12 years, attracting 60,000 teams and involving millions of students and teachers.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The establishment of this popular science education activity has fully stimulated the interest of primary and secondary school students in natural science learning through multi-level ability combinations, and improved their research, analysis, and communication abilities.