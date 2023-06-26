Artworks showcase individual's experiences over time

The exhibition "Identity in Flux," presented by Annex Space in collaboration with Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, is ongoing through to July 21.

It explores how various factors including culture, society, history and personal experience may shape and influence the identities of individuals, and how these identities can change over time. The exhibition features 26 artworks in total, of which 22 are acrylic paintings and the other four are installation works.

"This joint exhibition aims to develop empathy, understanding and communication between people from different backgrounds by encouraging students to create personal artworks that reflect their own unique experiences and opinions," said the curator of the exhibition, Zoe Zhu, a Year 12 student from YCIS.

This project also has support from the YCYW Seeds of Hope annual fund, which offers grants to students and staff to develop their own projects, and provides an elevated educational experience that goes beyond the school' s normal curriculum.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through July 21

Venue: Annex Space

Address: 600 Zhongshan E2

中山东二路600号