﻿
Feature / Education

Artworks showcase individual's experiences over time

Shine
  15:10 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0
The exhibition "Identity in Flux," presented by Annex Space in collaboration with Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, is ongoing through to July 21.
Shine
  15:10 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0
Artworks showcase individual's experiences over time

Zoe Zhu, a Year 12 student from YCIS, is the curator of the exhibition.

Artworks showcase individual's experiences over time

Artworks reflect students'' personal experiences.

The exhibition "Identity in Flux," presented by Annex Space in collaboration with Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, is ongoing through to July 21.

It explores how various factors including culture, society, history and personal experience may shape and influence the identities of individuals, and how these identities can change over time. The exhibition features 26 artworks in total, of which 22 are acrylic paintings and the other four are installation works.

"This joint exhibition aims to develop empathy, understanding and communication between people from different backgrounds by encouraging students to create personal artworks that reflect their own unique experiences and opinions," said the curator of the exhibition, Zoe Zhu, a Year 12 student from YCIS.

This project also has support from the YCYW Seeds of Hope annual fund, which offers grants to students and staff to develop their own projects, and provides an elevated educational experience that goes beyond the school' s normal curriculum.

Artworks showcase individual's experiences over time
Artworks showcase individual's experiences over time

The exhibition.

Artworks showcase individual's experiences over time

Exhibition info:

Date: Through July 21

Venue: Annex Space

Address: 600 Zhongshan E2

中山东二路600号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     