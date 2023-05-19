Women share experiences in maritime industry

Three women working in the maritime industry took part in a forum on May 18 at Shanghai Maritime University to mark the International Day for Women in Maritime.

Ti Gong

Three women in the maritime industry, Song Yin, Zhan Chunpei and Tang Feifei, shared their experiences with teachers and students at Shanghai Maritime University during a forum on Thursday to mark the International Day for Women in Maritime.

The women talked about their jobs, their career aspirations, professional development, and the struggles and challenges faced by women in the maritime industry.

Tang, a port state control officer with the Tianjin New Port Maritime Safety Administration, expressed her love of her profession.

Song, regarding her work in maritime rescue, said, "I am very grateful to the Shanghai Maritime University, which gave me the opportunity to become a rescue pilot. Being able to fly and save people is a very meaningful thing."

A graduate of Shanghai Maritime, Song is now a captain and pilot of the East China Sea First Rescue Flight Team of the East China Sea Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Transport.

"The maritime industry requires some unique advantages of women. Women can be more sensitive to emotional changes in others, thereby enhancing the collective situational awareness of the team," said Song.

Similarly, Zhan believes that "women are easier to confide in and communicate with during work, which can increase team cohesion."

Zhan is an unlimited navigation area pilot of the East China Sea Patrol Law Enforcement Corps of the Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration.

In Tang's view, "women's participation can create a warmer and more powerful team. Therefore, the maritime industry needs more excellent women to join."