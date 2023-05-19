﻿
Feature / Education

Women share experiences in maritime industry

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  14:23 UTC+8, 2023-05-19       0
Three women working in the maritime industry took part in a forum on May 18 at Shanghai Maritime University to mark the International Day for Women in Maritime.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  14:23 UTC+8, 2023-05-19       0
Women share experiences in maritime industry
Ti Gong

Song Yin, Zhan Chunpei and Tang Feifei share their experiences of being women in the maritime industry.

Three women in the maritime industry, Song Yin, Zhan Chunpei and Tang Feifei, shared their experiences with teachers and students at Shanghai Maritime University during a forum on Thursday to mark the International Day for Women in Maritime.

The women talked about their jobs, their career aspirations, professional development, and the struggles and challenges faced by women in the maritime industry.

Tang, a port state control officer with the Tianjin New Port Maritime Safety Administration, expressed her love of her profession.

Song, regarding her work in maritime rescue, said, "I am very grateful to the Shanghai Maritime University, which gave me the opportunity to become a rescue pilot. Being able to fly and save people is a very meaningful thing."

A graduate of Shanghai Maritime, Song is now a captain and pilot of the East China Sea First Rescue Flight Team of the East China Sea Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Transport.

"The maritime industry requires some unique advantages of women. Women can be more sensitive to emotional changes in others, thereby enhancing the collective situational awareness of the team," said Song.

Similarly, Zhan believes that "women are easier to confide in and communicate with during work, which can increase team cohesion."

Zhan is an unlimited navigation area pilot of the East China Sea Patrol Law Enforcement Corps of the Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration.

In Tang's view, "women's participation can create a warmer and more powerful team. Therefore, the maritime industry needs more excellent women to join."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     