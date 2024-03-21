Transforming education with virtual reality, augmented reality

Ti Gong

Technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality hold great promise for use in instructional design in education. In a way that traditional teaching approaches have not been able to match, these new immersive and engaging experiences utilize modern technologies to offer students new ways to study, interact with their classmates and teachers, and absorb knowledge.

VR allows students to immerse themselves in realistic computer-generated environments. Interactive learning enables them to explore historical sites, conduct virtual science experiments, and engage in hands-on learning experiences that were once impossible in a traditional classroom setting. Users can interact with people and objects in the virtual world by donning a headset. Augmented Reality, on the other hand, allows digital content and visuals to be superimposed over the real world. Digital immersion through VR and AR not only enhances student engagement but also improves retention and understanding of complex concepts.

At Hangzhou International School, we have unveiled a new multimedia facility called 'The Matrix' fitted out with green screens, a podcast studio, and VR/AR technology. With the use of these technologies, teachers can produce simulations and design interactive lessons that provide students with immediate feedback, increase student engagement, and make abstract ideas come to life. For example, our new media facility can be used to explore the layers of the earth's crust. Spaces such as these also give our students creative license to explore their imagination, elevating their skills in film and photography.

As we continue to embrace these emerging technologies, educators need to adapt their teaching methods and curriculum to meet the changing needs of 21st-century learners. VR and AR are enabling teachers to create new ways to engage students and communicate material. Teachers can design dynamic, interactive, and captivating lessons for students.

VR and AR are reshaping the landscape of education, offering new opportunities for personalized learning, interactive experiences, and improved outcomes for students and teachers alike. By leveraging this technology, we can create dynamic and engaging learning experiences for students and prepare the next generation of learners for success.

(Danie de Beer is Director of Technology at Hangzhou International School.)