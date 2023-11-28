Psychological Struggle: Unveiling the mind's depths

SSI ļʱ



I've been thinking about a few things lately, and this one might be related to psychology. Sometimes it feels like it can't be expressed accurately in words, or that it would take a lot of space or different perspectives to express it in words, but I still feel that it is not enough to express my heart with words, so sometimes I unconsciously want to draw something to express some of my psychology, thoughts, and emotions.

That happened with this creation, which I called "Psychological struggle."

First, the strong contrast of black and white shows tension and conflict, while the red in the position of the golden section is striking.

The white section can be seen as a grave or a diamond, with a grave representing despair and struggles. Diamonds represent hope, value, and light, and at the top right is a money symbol, which is the value conversion of hope and diamonds. There is a beam of sky light from above, it is light and it can also be the light to guide the direction of my escape. The knife and blood imply that there is a price to pay, while the white shadow expresses that I have no direction and are hesitant.

There is a door in the grave or diamond that I can open to exit. My psychology is such a struggle that these contents and emotions are emerging in my dreams. This work is my mental mapping after reading a detective novel, so I draw it out.

I want to say that the expression and presentation of visual art needs to be based on emotion and psychology. Artistic creation is to reflect human nature and the natural signs of things and can be completely free from fame and gain and bondage.

I heard that the European Renaissance began with the liberation of human nature. Paintings and sculptures used visual impact to touch people's hearts and combat numbness and arouse people's hidden desires and struggles. Through this creation, I feel the same way.