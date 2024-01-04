Feature / Education

School's overseas students celebrate multilingual teaching

The Shanghai Ganquan Foreign Languages Middle School's overseas division celebrated its 20th anniversary with songs, dances, and fashion shows.
The overseas students of Shanghai Ganquan Foreign Languages Middle School highlighted the school's successes in multilingual and cross-cultural teaching with songs, dances, and fashion shows on its 20th anniversary.

The division was officially launched in 2003 with three Japanese students. It now has around 50 international students from Japan, South Korea, Laos, Germany, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Students can choose from a variety of courses, including core subjects like Chinese, English, math, geography, and chemistry, as well as classes to learn Chinese culture like calligraphy and martial arts. There are also programs that allow students to stay with local families and go on tours.

Since 2005, its graduates have been admitted to Peking University, Fudan University, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China, Ritsumeikan University's Singaporean branch.

Ti Gong

Students and teachers gather to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Shanghai Ganquan Foreign Languages Middle School's foreign students division.

Ti Gong

Singing self-written tunes

Ti Gong

Showcasing talent.

Ti Gong

A dance move.

Ti Gong

Students display their clothing designs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
