Shanghai students visit Kenya on UN exchange program

Shanghai Lida University students visited the UN Office in Kenya as part of the UPower Program of the United Nations Population Fund, where they talked with young Kenyan leaders.

Students from Shanghai Lida University recently visited the United Nations Office in Kenya to engage in the UPower Program of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The Chinese students talked and interacted with Kenyan youth leaders on issues of gender equality and climate change, both groups contributing to efforts by youth especially for global sustainable development.

United Nations officials and experts provided some feasible solutions and spoke on the roles and responsibilities of youth regarding climate change.

UNFPA Kenya said the visit by the Chinese students on the youth exchange program strengthened youth partnerships and provided a platform to share knowledge on promoting Sustainable Development Goals for a better world.

The visit was an effort by Shanghai Lida University and UNFPA to foster young and promising leaders with a global perspective and international sense of responsibility.

To date, many local students had participated in international events including workshops and seminars, representing Chinese youth to showcase their wisdom, confidence, and sense of responsibility.