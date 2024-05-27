﻿
Student-led 'Give Back' blood drive receives accolade for community impact

Chantelle Nguyen
Hangzhou International School has been honored with the prestigious ACAMIS Service Learning Award for its "Give Back, Blood Drive Schools Partnership."
This student-led initiative will now receive generous funding to expand the project to other international schools across China.

The need for blood supplies in medical emergencies affects millions of people every year. In response, students from HIS have taken the initiative for the past five years to organize an annual blood donation drive, encouraging eligible members of the community to give back and save lives.

Originally initiated by an HIS alumnus, Manya, the project has now been carried forward by Grade 11 student Saanvi, who aims to further sustain this impactful project, with the hope that it will become a globally-recognized initiative for international schools.

In collaboration with the Zhejiang Blood Center, Saanvi successfully hosted the annual HIS "Give Back" campaign this year during the widely attended Parent Teacher Conference – a high-traffic event at the school. On this day, those over 18 years of age were encouraged to actively participate.

To take this initiative to greater heights, Saanvi plans to establish a dedicated committee that will guide other schools interested in hosting their own Blood Drive campaign.

She will curate and distribute a step-by-step handbook with input from student representatives of partnership schools.

This will cover aspects such as marketing strategies, effective volunteer recruitment, and FAQs. Part of the initiative is following up with the schools post-event to review and reflect on ways to improve subsequent blood drives, thereby maximizing the impact of the project.

The dedication and vision displayed by HIS students exemplify the true spirit of community and global citizenship.

(Chantelle Nguyen is the marketing manager at Hangzhou International School.)

