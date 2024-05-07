Shanghai Lida University ties up with UNFPA to cultivate talented young leaders

Shanghai Lida University is hosting it 9th United Nations Population Fund's UPower Program, which includes training workshops and competitions for talented young leaders.

Shanghai Lida University has furthered its cooperation with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to cultivate young and promising talent with a global perspective and international sense of responsibility.

For the ninth consecutive year, Shanghai Lida University is hosting UNFPA's UPower Program, which includes training workshops and competitions for talented young leaders.

The program invited scholars and industry experts from domestic and foreign universities to provide rich and inspiring courses and seminars for young students, achieving significant practical and educational results.

Aleksandar Sasha Bodiroza, UNFPA deputy regional director for Asia and Pacific, and Ira Ovesen, deputy representative of UNFPA in China; recently visited the university and participated in discussions between the faculty and students on global population development and future strategies, focusing on the theme of "Global Health and Sustainable Development."

Chen Xifeng, chairman of Shanghai Lida University, said they have always attached great importance to cultivating young talent to pay attention to and contribute to global sustainable development, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Bodiroza introduced local students to some of the challenges facing the survival and development of women worldwide, as well as the new achievements that UNFPA continues to make in this area.

He called on young students to actively respond to the global health initiative, pay attention to the protection of the rights and interests of the global population, especially women and children, and play an active role on the international stage.