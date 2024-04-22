﻿
Feature / Education

Universities establish new schools to foster innovation development

Shanghai Jiao Tong University launched the School of Artificial Intelligence, and East China Normal University opened a mathematics center to support innovation growth.
Shanghai's universities have launched new facilities and collaboration platforms to support the city's innovation and development.

Over the weekend, Shanghai Jiao Tong University established a School of Artificial Intelligence.

Yang Zhenbin, the university's Party secretary, stated that AI is a key engine for the development of "new quality productive forces," a concept Chinese President Xi Jinping presented for advanced productivity that features high-tech, high efficiency, and high quality.

"Universities have the responsibility to promote theoretical and industrial development, and the new AI school aims to better serve national strategies and Shanghai's development of three pillar industries, namely AI, integrated circuits, and biomedicine, with the cultivation of talent, research breakthroughs, and incubation of enterprises."

The university signed an agreement with the Xuhui District government to expand its AI collaboration, which includes the establishment of a new AI school and the operation of an industry innovation research institute. The two sides intend to create an AI-focused innovation zone surrounding the institution.

Shanghai Jiao Tong also signed agreements with nine major AI companies, including Huawei, iFlytek, and SenseTime.

Ti Gong

Over the weekend, East China Normal University inaugurated a research center on developing top-tier mathematical ability. It will focus on the discovery and education of innovative mathematical talent.

It was found that China lacked support facilities for mathematically bright children in schools and relied primarily on competitions to discover talent.

The new center will be committed to identifying innovative students with strong mathematical abilities and developing the best educational methods for them.

It will create a platform for instructors to further their professional careers, an extracurricular learning and communication platform for students, and a cooperation platform for the mathematical community.

It will also hold camps to help youngsters enhance their mathematical literacy and innovative thinking.

Ti Gong

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
