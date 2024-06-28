﻿
Feature / Education

Natural history museum puts rare specimens on display in mall

The display, at Bauhinia Square mall in Yangpu District, is the city's latest approach to boost the integrated development of the culture, business, and tourism industries.
Fan Xiaoming

A polar bear specimen attracts a child at the mall.

Locals and visitors can explore a magical animal kingdom at Bauhinia Square mall in Yangpu District where eight specimens from the Shanghai Natural History Museum are on display from Friday, as the city's latest approach to boost the integrated development of the culture, business, and tourism industries.

In total, eight specimens of six mammal species, one bird species and one plant are on display at the mall for two months.

These include rare specimens of polar animals including a polar bear, wolf, wolverine, and moose.

At the same time, the environmental and ecological systems, wildlife species, and plant varieties of the North Pole are being showcased, allowing the public to explore some of the secrets of nature.

It is the first time that precious collections from the museum have gone on display at a business circle in the city, and is the latest exploration of the integration strategy of culture, business, and tourism.

Fan Xiaoming

A specimen on display.

The specimens were carefully selected and they are some of the favorite animals of city residents and tourists, the museum said.

The exhibition aims to promote science education among the public and ensure the value of science education of collections as the space of the museum is limited. A large number of visitors is expected for the upcoming summer holiday, said Ni Minjing, director of the museum.

The exhibition would also enable residents to enjoy high-quality cultural service in a leisurely way near their homes, Ni added.

Last summer, the mall teamed up with the Shanghai Entomological Museum to display more than 200 insect specimens and real insects.

During the exhibition, the number of visitors to the mall surged about 173 percent with sales volume up about 193 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.

Fan Xiaoming

A specimen on display.

If you go:

Opening hours: 10am-10pm, June 28 - August 31

Venue: Bauhinia Square 上海紫荆广场

Address: 1628 Kongjiang Road, Yangpu District 杨浦区控江路1628号

Admission: Free

Fan Xiaoming

A guide takes visitors on a tour.

Fan Xiaoming

A vivid specimen on display.

Yangpu
Shanghai Natural History Museum
