Natural history museum puts rare specimens on display in mall

Locals and visitors can explore a magical animal kingdom at Bauhinia Square mall in Yangpu District where eight specimens from the Shanghai Natural History Museum are on display from Friday, as the city's latest approach to boost the integrated development of the culture, business, and tourism industries.

In total, eight specimens of six mammal species, one bird species and one plant are on display at the mall for two months.

These include rare specimens of polar animals including a polar bear, wolf, wolverine, and moose.

At the same time, the environmental and ecological systems, wildlife species, and plant varieties of the North Pole are being showcased, allowing the public to explore some of the secrets of nature.

It is the first time that precious collections from the museum have gone on display at a business circle in the city, and is the latest exploration of the integration strategy of culture, business, and tourism.