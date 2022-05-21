Concert Hall in tune with online concert programs

The Shanghai Concert Hall will offer online concert programs twice a day through May 24.

The Shanghai Concert Hall will offer online concert programs twice a day through May 24, streaming four recorded performances at 7:30pm and 9:30pm via its WeChat video account.

The four "cloud" concerts are the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's gifts to Shanghai residents, with a selection of programs featuring collaborations with Chinese musicians including Sun Yingdi, Fang Qiong, Lu Siqing, among others.

Inaugurated in 1997, it is Singapore's only professional national Chinese orchestra.

"The pandemic is no barrier when it comes to our musical connections with friends in Shanghai!" Terence Ho Wee San said, passing on his best wishes through the concert hall.

"We hope that the series of concerts featuring the collaboration between Singapore Chinese Orchestra and some of the best-established musicians from Shanghai will bring some warmth. Friends in Shanghai, please stay positive and determined. Fight on Shanghai!"

Three out of the four concerts are conducted by Tsung Yeh, the orchestra's music director. Most recently, Yeh conducted the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra at the 2020 New Year's concert at the Shanghai Grand Theater, which was broadcast by Tencent to over 1.2 million audiences.

The maestro is also alum and guest professor of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

"Shanghai is my hometown," he said. "Shanghai Conservatory of Music is my alma mater. Shanghai Concert Hall is a place I visit frequently, so is the Bund, Huaihai road, Nanjing road. Hope you return to your normal hustle and bustle very soon. Stay strong Shanghai! Stay strong Shanghai people! I look forward to the day to visit my beautiful hometown again!"