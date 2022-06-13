Feature / Art & Culture

International animation festival comes of age

﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:05 UTC+8, 2022-06-13       0
The China International Cartoon and Animation Festival is coming of age this year. Since the first CICAF in June 2005, the festival has developed into a carnival for mega buffs.
﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:05 UTC+8, 2022-06-13       0
International animation festival comes of age
Ti Gong

Celebration of the 18th anniversary of CICAF is held on June 1.

The China International Cartoon and Animation Festival is coming of age this year. Ever since the first CICAF in June 2005, the festival has developed into a carnival for mega buffs from across China.

The 18th CICAF is expected to kick off in November, and preparations are still underway. Notwithstanding, the organizing committee celebrated the 18th anniversary on June 1.

This year, a series of anime activities will be hosted through the end of December. The committee has set up booths in the Jingshan Scenic Area and shopping areas alongside West Lake, inviting the public to join in the celebrations.

Agreements worth 480 million yuan (US$72 million) were inked during last year's festival. Despite the pandemic, the festival still attracted more than 4,000 exhibitors and 335 enterprises and organizations from 56 countries and regions. About 1,650 one-on-one negotiations were carried out during the six-day event.

Before 2005, there was no original cartoon production in Hangzhou. In 2021, the production value of the local animation industry was 32 billion yuan.

In 2004, the county's first national high-tech animation industry base was set up in Hangzhou. Since then, the cartoon and video game sector in Hangzhou has become home to the nation's leading companies and talent, including video game giant NetEase, Wasu Media, Electronic Soul, Bianfeng and Zoland.

Companies like Manhoo are attracted by the city's favorable environment, industrial cluster system and preferential policies. In 2019, Manhoo moved into filmmaking and created the visual effects for home-grown animation "Ne Zha," the highest-grossing domestically made animated film on the Chinese mainland.

After years of development, two CICAF contests – the Cosplay Super Gala and the Seiyu Competition – have developed into a mecca for cartoon aficionados, attracting thousands of domestic and international competitors every year.

With its booming development of cartoons and video games, digital culture, exhibitions, industrial design and electronic literature, the CICAF has become an indispensable platform for both professionals and aficionados.

The flourishing animation industry is attributed to the strong policy support from Chinese government. The Zhejiang Digital Culture International Cooperation Zone was among the second batch of national cultural export bases, and it was also the only digital culture trade zone in China.

The zone has formed a digital trade chain integrating digital technology research and development, digital content creation and digital culture exports to put it at the forefront of the industry in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
West Lake
NetEase
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     