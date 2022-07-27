Wuzhen a perfect setting for 'Strolling in This Environment'

An ongoing exhibition of contemporary art at the Barn Warehouse in Wuzhen provides a unique environment where tradition and modernity clash.

The exhibition, organized by the Sculpture College and Public Art College at the China Academy of Art (CAA), features nearly 65 works of art by 53 artists at the Barn Warehouse in the town.



This is the first in a series of collaborations between Wuzhen and the China Academy of Art titled "CAA Armory: Wuzhen."



The Barn Warehouse was, in fact, a barn built in the 1960s. It was renovated into an exhibition space in 2017.



Due to its advantage in height and the post-modern vibe that permeates the 10,000 square meter space, the Barn Warehouse is now the ideal location to display intimidating contemporary installations and sculptures.



The exhibition, titled "Strolling in This Environment," is ongoing until the end of the year.



"Each participating artist is like a stroller here," according to curator Jin Yanan. "To the artists, Wuzhen is more like a form of media. These artworks at the Barn Warehouse invite visitors to walk around and reflect.



"Today, especially after the pandemic, we need to connect with our surroundings, break down isolation barriers, and allow the outside world to "flow."



"So, the meaning of the environment is critical, and this is also why an exhibition is being held at the Barn Warehouse. Barn, in this context, refers to 'spiritual food'."



Some of the pieces have a strong connection to Wuzhen. For example, Ma Xinyu's installation "The Silhouette in the River of Wuzhen, Blows an Illusionary Wind" was inspired by the water town's unique feature. However, in the artist's eyes, the silhouette also means a reflection of history during a specific time period. The installation consists of lines of mini electric fans surrounded by LED Chinese characters. The wind that blows from the small fans is actually the "wind of history."



Aside from the exhibition, Wuzhen hosts a number of events and activities throughout the summer, including a children's drama, morning tea over the river, a long street banquet, and a night food fair on the Ruyi Bridge.

