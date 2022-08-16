Celebrating 12 years with Mercedes-Benz Arena

"Nice to Meet You Again" features autographed posters of Jay Chou, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and more to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the performance venue in Pudong.

Ti Gong

Autographed posters of Jay Chou, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and more are on display to celebrate the 12th anniversary of Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai's Pudong New Area.

"Nice to Meet You Again," the arena's first exhibition of autographed collections, showcases autographed posters of pop superstars and souvenirs from the site's most exciting international sports events to recapture its historic memories.

Notably, more than 50 valuable collections are on display for the first time, including nearly 20 autographed posters of Western pop music stars and Grammy Award winners and an exclusive guitar of the rock band Metallica – LTD "Master of Puppets."

Ti Gong

The exhibition consists of a multitude of content across entertainment and sports. The "Chinese Artist" section exhibits autographed posters and CDs of famous artists such as Jay Chou, Jeff Chang and Li Jian, while the overseas section shows China debuts of international singers like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. Guests can also appreciate valuable souvenirs from the NBA, NHL, UFC Fight Night and DOTA2.

"Through this exhibition, we hope to have emotional resonance with each audience member and trigger their memories from the last dozen years," said Craig Grossarth, general manager of Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through October 31, 11am-9pm

Address: 1200 Shibo Avenue, Pudong New Area

Admission: Free

Tips: Visitors are required to register as members through its WeChat mini program for tickets and a free gift.