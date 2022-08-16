Feature / Art & Culture

Celebrating 12 years with Mercedes-Benz Arena

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:22 UTC+8, 2022-08-16       0
"Nice to Meet You Again" features autographed posters of Jay Chou, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and more to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the performance venue in Pudong.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:22 UTC+8, 2022-08-16       0
Celebrating 12 years with Mercedes-Benz Arena
Ti Gong

A Taylor Swift autographed poster

Autographed posters of Jay Chou, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and more are on display to celebrate the 12th anniversary of Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai's Pudong New Area.

"Nice to Meet You Again," the arena's first exhibition of autographed collections, showcases autographed posters of pop superstars and souvenirs from the site's most exciting international sports events to recapture its historic memories.

Notably, more than 50 valuable collections are on display for the first time, including nearly 20 autographed posters of Western pop music stars and Grammy Award winners and an exclusive guitar of the rock band Metallica – LTD "Master of Puppets."

Celebrating 12 years with Mercedes-Benz Arena
Ti Gong

An exclusive guitar of the rock band Metallica – LTD "Master of Puppets"

The exhibition consists of a multitude of content across entertainment and sports. The "Chinese Artist" section exhibits autographed posters and CDs of famous artists such as Jay Chou, Jeff Chang and Li Jian, while the overseas section shows China debuts of international singers like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. Guests can also appreciate valuable souvenirs from the NBA, NHL, UFC Fight Night and DOTA2.

"Through this exhibition, we hope to have emotional resonance with each audience member and trigger their memories from the last dozen years," said Craig Grossarth, general manager of Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through October 31, 11am-9pm

Address: 1200 Shibo Avenue, Pudong New Area

Admission: Free

Tips: Visitors are required to register as members through its WeChat mini program for tickets and a free gift.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
NBA
Pudong
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     