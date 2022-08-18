Feature / Art & Culture

Famous author's works on show at fairy tale-themed exhibition

A cluster of copies of Hans Christian Anderson's manuscripts and illustrations are put on show along with artworks by children from over 20 countries.
People who grew up with Hans Christian Andersen fairy tales will get a chance to relive their childhood dreams at a Shanghai exhibition that puts many valuable art products of kids on show as well.

A cluster of electronic copies of the Danish writer's manuscripts, illustrations and 3D prints of paper-cuts are on display in the 7th International Children's Art Exhibition at Shanghai Collection Art Museum.

Hosted by Shanghai Children's Foundation and Shanghai Education Development Foundation, the exhibition features more than 100 artworks created by children from 20 countries, including China, Japan, US and France.

This year's exhibition theme, "A Whole New Fairy Tale," aims to encourage children to unveil "their own fairy tale world" through various art forms.

Visitors will be impressed by the imagination and creativity of the works. For example, the work "Hunting Stars on a Dragon," created by Sophie Ilg and Mira Ilg from Germany, depicts a pure wonderland of the universe.

Famous author's works on show at fairy tale-themed exhibition

Manuscript of "The Little Mermaid"

The exhibition spotlight focuses on a special section dedicated to Hans Christian Andersen (1805-1875). It features a cluster of electronic copies of his manuscripts and illustrations plus 3D-prints of his paper-cuts.

Andersen created 168 fairy tales and stories through his writing life. Visitors can inspect the manuscripts of his works "The Emperor's New Clothes" and "The Little Mermaid" at the exhibition.

Andersen's fairy tales are renowned for the author's strong humanistic touch on the suffering of the working class and children who lived with pain. The section also introduces his achievements in paper-cuts.

During the exhibition, a symposium will be held for people involved with the artistic education of teenagers.

Famous author's works on show at fairy tale-themed exhibition

"Mirrored pattern, Pierrots, Swans and Flower," 1844, paper-cut

Exhibition Info:

Date: Through September 12 (closed on Mondays), 9am–5:30pm (no entry after 4:30pm)

Admission: Free

Venue: Shanghai Art Collection Museum

Address: 1731 Yan'an Road W.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
