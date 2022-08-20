Immersive exhibition showcases paintings of Cezanne

Surrounded by digital images and classical music, visitors to an exhibition in Suzhou seemingly go back in time to the Provence of painter Paul Cezanne.

Surrounded by digital images and classical music, visitors to an exhibition in Suzhou seemingly go back in time to the Provence of the 19th century depicted by painter Paul Cezanne (1839-1906).

"Cezanne: Four Seasons", a large-scale immersive art exhibition is on show at Ui Art Center in Suzhou through December 4.



Occupying 2,000 square meters, the exhibition is organized by Sipa China and Ui Art Center.

Equipped with infrared sensors, multi-channel theatre surround system and the country's first multi-fold circular digital image feature, the exhibition gives visitors a special visual experience via the fusion of art and technology.

As an important Post-impressionist, Cezanne is widely considered as the forefather of Fauvism and a precursor to Cubism.

Roger Fry (1866-1934), an English art historian and critic, once commented that "Cezanne's paintings did not depict the object to be portrayed, but rather painted the essence of the object in a subjective manner, thus taking a completely different path from the Western classical style of painting."

However, during Cezanne's era in France, the artist was always haunted by the rejection by salon art exhibitions throughout his life.

Sipa Press, one of the three biggest photo services was founded in 1969. Sipa China was opened on Chinese mainland in 2013.

Exhibition Info:

Date: Through December 4 (closed on Mondays), 10am–5:30pm



Venue: Ui Art Centre

Address: No.7, Jiari Street, Suzhou Industrial Park





