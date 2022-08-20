Feature / Art & Culture

Immersive exhibition showcases paintings of Cezanne

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:16 UTC+8, 2022-08-21       0
Surrounded by digital images and classical music, visitors to an exhibition in Suzhou seemingly go back in time to the Provence of painter Paul Cezanne.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:16 UTC+8, 2022-08-21       0
Immersive exhibition showcases paintings of Cezanne

A visitor will be entranced by the digital images and classical music.

Surrounded by digital images and classical music, visitors to an exhibition in Suzhou seemingly go back in time to the Provence of the 19th century depicted by painter Paul Cezanne (1839-1906).

"Cezanne: Four Seasons", a large-scale immersive art exhibition is on show at Ui Art Center in Suzhou through December 4.

Occupying 2,000 square meters, the exhibition is organized by Sipa China and Ui Art Center.

Equipped with infrared sensors, multi-channel theatre surround system and the country's first multi-fold circular digital image feature, the exhibition gives visitors a special visual experience via the fusion of art and technology.

As an important Post-impressionist, Cezanne is widely considered as the forefather of Fauvism and a precursor to Cubism.

Roger Fry (1866-1934), an English art historian and critic, once commented that "Cezanne's paintings did not depict the object to be portrayed, but rather painted the essence of the object in a subjective manner, thus taking a completely different path from the Western classical style of painting."

However, during Cezanne's era in France, the artist was always haunted by the rejection by salon art exhibitions throughout his life.

Sipa Press, one of the three biggest photo services was founded in 1969. Sipa China was opened on Chinese mainland in 2013.

Exhibition Info:

Date: Through December 4 (closed on Mondays), 10am–5:30pm

Venue: Ui Art Centre

Address: No.7, Jiari Street, Suzhou Industrial Park



Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fauvism
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     