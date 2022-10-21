﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Timeless qipao integrates the best of China and the world

﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  17:38 UTC+8, 2022-10-21       0
Designers from home and abroad are exhibiting their creations of qipao at the China National Silk Museum until December.
﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  17:38 UTC+8, 2022-10-21       0

Qipao has evolved in contemporary China into a category of ceremonial clothing and bridal gowns. The figure-hugging one-piece dress, typically composed of brocade, gauze, and embroidered silk, is regarded as the epitome of femininity.

Designers from home and abroad are exhibiting their creations at the annual Global Qipao Invitational Exhibition that is underway at the China National Silk Museum in Hangzhou until December 11.

Themed "Timeless Elegance," the event has built a platform for cross-cultural interactions.

Umida Muminova from Uzbekistan has created a wedding dress by taking elements from the traditional qipao and incorporating them with cultural elements from her native country.

A traditional Uzbek pattern is embroidered on the qipao, which is made of red velvet and stitched with silver thread. The ornament, which resembles the ancient Chinese fengguan (phoenix coronet), a common ritual adornment worn at festivities and wedding rituals, is the focal point of the qipao.

Fengguan was adorned with gold dragons and phoenixes, beaded pheasants, gemstones and drapes of pearls depending on the rank of the wearer. The number of dragons and phoenixes, as well as the presence or absence of other adornments, was used to further categorize these items.

Muminova's artwork combines Chinese and traditional Uzbek themes in a way that is both romantic and elegant.

Timeless <i>qipao </i>integrates the best of China and the world
Ti Gong

A monochrome qipao titled "Ink-wash Impression" by French designer Françosie Hoffmann

French designer Françosie Hoffmann was inspired by Hangzhou's landscape. She used advanced digital printing technology to attach patterns to her dress. The digital rippled patterns make people think of the city's undulating hill and West Lake.

The monochrome qipao titled "Ink-wash Impression" takes on a poetic vibe of Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River). People mistake the designer for being Chinese, which is reflective of the French artist's deft blending of technology and design.

Dafna Stoilkova, a creative laser cutter from Bulgaria, created the avant-garde dress "Harmonious Resonance." The vibrating lines demonstrate the novel and experimental potential of traditional qipao.

Timeless <i>qipao </i>integrates the best of China and the world
Ti Gong

An avant-garde qipao titled "Harmonious Resonance" by Dafna Stoilkova from Bulgaria

Yu Hua created the qipao "Volunteer for the Mission to Meicheng" to mark the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Meicheng, which in Chinese translates as "plum blossom city," alludes to Wuhan because the plum blossom is the city's official flower.

The clothing has a huge crimson plum blossom motif, which exudes a vibrant life force. The plum blossom symbolizes strength, resilience and renewal. It is greatly admired by the Chinese. In their minds, plum blossoms are a metaphor for revolutionary energy as well as a symbol of winter and a sign of spring.

Yu designed the qipao in 2020 when the pandemic broke out.

Lin Ruiwan designed a qipao in the 1920s style. Lace and hand-sewn orchid embroidery are used to create the stand collar and body-hugging one-piece dress. Such traditional garb has evolved into fashionable attire for wedding celebrations.

As one of the "four gentlemen," along with the chrysanthemum, plum blossom and bamboo, the orchid has long been revered in the Chinese culture. In songs and ink-wash paintings, people praised its exquisite beauty. The orchid pattern embodies the purity of the dress.

A century ago, qipao was fashionable. Stand collars, trumpet sleeves, straight silhouettes and little slide slits were characteristics of the original style. The designs, however, were loose and didn't follow the contours of women's bodies.

Then, when qipao gained popularity, designers began to incorporate Western fashion with local aesthetics, creating body-hugging gowns with long sliding slits that accentuated body curves.

Western-style fur jackets and cloaks have been combined with qipao by today's designers. Sometimes sleeves were puffed with folds like in the West, but collars, sliding slits and buttons were created in the traditional manner.

Timeless <i>qipao </i>integrates the best of China and the world
Ti Gong

Some chic and fancy qipao, featuring a mix of textures and styles, are on display at the annual Global Qipao Invitational Exhibition.

Timeless Elegance Qipao Exhibition

Date: Through December 11, 9am-5pm
Venue: China National Silk Museum
Address: 73-1 Yuhuangshan Rd

玉皇山路73-1号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
West Lake
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     