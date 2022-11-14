Highlights of Christie's HK auction previewed in Shanghai

Nearly 100 items varying from jewelry and watches to Chinese ancient paintings, calligraphy and Chinese modern works were shown at the Christie's Shanghai Space on the Bund.

Some of the highlights that will go under the hammer at the 2022 Christie's Hong Kong autumn auction were previewed in Shanghai over the weekend.

Nearly 100 items varying from jewelry and watches to Chinese ancient paintings, calligraphy and Chinese modern works were shown at the Christie's Shanghai Space on the Bund.

Works created by big names such as Shen Zhou (1427-1509), Wen Zhengming (1470-1559), Wang Duo (1592-1652), Sanyu (1895-1966) and Lin Fengmian (1900-1991) appeared at the Shanghai preview.

The "Magnificent Jewels from the Collection of Rosamund Kwan" is obviously the spotlight of the jewel section.

Consisting of 51 elegant, vintage pieces by renowned jewelers such as Cartier, Buccellati, Bulgary, Van Cleef & Arples, Louis Vuitton and Boghossian, and featuring a variety of gemstones, including diamonds, colored diamonds, rubies, natural pearls, jadeites and emeralds, the collection belonging to legendary Hong Kong actress Kwan, has a roughly total low estimate of HK$100 million (US$12.76 million).

For example, a ruby and diamond ring with 12.64 carats of Boghossian is estimated between HK$22 million and HK$35 million. Kwan, considered "one of the most beautiful faces on screen," will donate a portion of the sales proceeds to charity, continuing her philanthropic contributions.

The 2022 Christie's Hong Kong autumn auction will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center from November 25 to December 3.