Explore One Moment Eternity and sense a new art world

Art exhibitions as collaboration between artists and cosmetic brands have become a trend in Shanghai, and One Moment Eternity, currently on at the China Shipping Pavilion, is one of the largest and best of its kind this year.

Featuring Lancôme's Absolue skincare collection, the art exhibition teamed up with Lu Zhengyuan from the Central Academy of Fine Arts and invited 10 artists and groups to create artworks on five chapters.

From ingredients, technologies and brand stories to a cosmetic product, these elements provide a deep well of creative inspiration for artists.

The exhibition starts with an immersive experience of roses. Walking through hundreds of screens and mirrors showing lights and shadows of blossoms, visitors thoroughly indulge themselves in the world of roses in this seasonal garden.

The 100-square-meter exhibition hall is filled with thousands of fresh pink roses. From sunrise to sunset, spring to winter, sunny to snowing,seasons are flashed in one minute. Roses are not momentary pleasures, but eternal blossoms in this space.

The immersive experience has made this part one of the most popular sections of the exhibition.

The next part is the Art of Absolue. Young artists are given free rein to express their vision of the themed words in five chapters: Rose, Gold, Handcraft, Pioneer and Sustainability.

While artist Lu Zhengyuan tries to preserve by way of human intervention the fleeting beauty and the ephemeral life in a container, the artwork "the Container of Time" explores the distance between realism and reality: provoking the audience to think about the relationship between the man-made and the natural and about the pursuit for eternal life.

Female artists Wan Duoyun and Yang Xin explore technological innovation with the pioneering spirit.

"The Giant Lived in a Water Droplet" depicted by the artist never leaves the water droplet, but tells of the dream of those countless moments. Wan wants to express the thought about each moment that condenses the past and connects to the future, containing great energy.

Yang's "P-Lab," inspired by cell technology, uses the process of experimentation as artistic expression, and through the Cell P-Lab and a time-themed installation, collides the pigments with different concentrations. In this, the artist is trying to show that the moment we discover the breakthrough of cutting-edge technology is the moment we encounter life's eternity.

The artworks are all open to visitors, who can go inside the installations to touch and take photos.

Recreating waste cosmetic bottles into roses, Liu Jiayu's "Grow in Love Series.2" centers on sustainability, this work shifts the vitality of materials to another field domain to display its continuous life.

Recycling bottles are not a new topic. But thinking about our skincare routines, keeping the bottles and purchasing refillable capsules maybe is a great future trend.

The last part named Senses invites us to enjoy, explore and experience.

The artworks can be experienced by five senses in different rooms. A highlight is "Fragrance" by post-90 artist Xiang Yu, where scent represents a memory, and fragrance can take people on a wonderful sensory journey in an instant. The artwork takes "fragrance" as the carrier transforming the aromatic scent into a visible mist that spreads elegantly throughout the exhibition hall.

As a female, I was attracted by the fresh rose scent at that moment. The integration of art and technology brought to me a unique olfactory memory of the exhibition.

Skincare is also a part of the exhibition, a free 3D skin test is offered at the exit, along with an experience of an Absolue series product.

The exhibition will run through December 4, entry is free but reservations are required in advance on the WeChat mini-program of One Moment Eternity (兰蔻菁纯艺术展).

Exhibition info:

Date: Through December 4, 10am-7:30pm



Admission: Free

Venue: China Shipping Pavilion (Shanghai)

Address: 18 Longhua Rd E.