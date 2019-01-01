﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Cringy? Relieved? City Boogie offers silent disco experience at IMMERSIVE X

﻿ Yan Jingyang
﻿ Song Xinyi
Yan Jingyang Song Xinyi
  11:57 UTC+8, 2022-11-23       0
Join Niche Shanghai for a silent disco as nobody's watching.
﻿ Yan Jingyang
﻿ Song Xinyi
Yan Jingyang Song Xinyi
  11:57 UTC+8, 2022-11-23       0

Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Yan Jingyang. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Are you looking for a niche, unique experience that can help you release your negative feelings?

Do you want to connect with people from other fields who are also interested in creative events?

Have you questioned where you can truly free yourself and dance like nobody's watching?

If you say yes to all those three questions, join City Boogie for a silent disco.

Cringy? Relieved? City Boogie offers silent disco experience at IMMERSIVE X
Cringy? Relieved? City Boogie offers silent disco experience at IMMERSIVE X

City Boogie is part of the IMMERSIVE X art carnival, a 10-day event held by SMG LIVE at Columbia Circle with multiple immersive experiences.

City Boogie is organized by meh, which aims to provide a brand-new lifestyle.

What is a silent disco?

It's a unique party experience where all guests are wearing specially designed wireless headphones.

Led by our instructor Kobby Harding, the guests will take a walk following the lead, and dance like nobody's watching.

Why is it so unique?

This technology can create a party anywhere, from a normal night club to city street, from the fountain to the swimming pool.

And what can you get out of it?

Get rid of boredom. Release your negative feelings. Overcome your fear of others' opinions. And set yourself free. Connect, create and relax.

Cringy? Relieved? City Boogie offers silent disco experience at IMMERSIVE X
Cringy? Relieved? City Boogie offers silent disco experience at IMMERSIVE X
Cringy? Relieved? City Boogie offers silent disco experience at IMMERSIVE X
Cringy? Relieved? City Boogie offers silent disco experience at IMMERSIVE X

I took part in the immersive audio adventure with 10 other participants.

We listened to synchronized secret instructions and music, and walked and danced together at different venues and public spaces in the beautiful Columbia Circle via silent disco headphones.

With the original playlist created by meh, everybody followed Kobby, the dance instructor, moved along in the same direction and blended in with others.

"We know how stressful things are and we know how hard it is to stay consistent in something you do, either work or anything you get stressful," said Kobby. "This beautiful experience is to show people how beautiful it is to do what you love."

He is an instructor of City Boogie, and an artist and fashion designer based in Shanghai.

If you want to take part of this event, follow meh on its official WeChat account or Xiaohongshu for more information.

Along with City Boogie, IMMERSIVE X presents more than 10 categories of activities including live acting role-playing games, exhibition, theatergoing and play. You can follow IMMERSIVE X (超沉浸制造局) on social media platforms (WeChat, Douyin, Xiaohongshu and Weibo) and sign up for events.

Cringy? Relieved? City Boogie offers silent disco experience at IMMERSIVE X
Cringy? Relieved? City Boogie offers silent disco experience at IMMERSIVE X
Cringy? Relieved? City Boogie offers silent disco experience at IMMERSIVE X

Performance info:

Date: Through November 27

Venue: Columbia Circle

Address: 60 Panyu Rd

番禺路60号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Weibo
TikTok
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     