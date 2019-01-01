Cringy? Relieved? City Boogie offers silent disco experience at IMMERSIVE X

Are you looking for a niche, unique experience that can help you release your negative feelings?



Do you want to connect with people from other fields who are also interested in creative events?

Have you questioned where you can truly free yourself and dance like nobody's watching?

If you say yes to all those three questions, join City Boogie for a silent disco.

City Boogie is part of the IMMERSIVE X art carnival, a 10-day event held by SMG LIVE at Columbia Circle with multiple immersive experiences.

City Boogie is organized by meh, which aims to provide a brand-new lifestyle.

What is a silent disco?

It's a unique party experience where all guests are wearing specially designed wireless headphones.

Led by our instructor Kobby Harding, the guests will take a walk following the lead, and dance like nobody's watching.

Why is it so unique?

This technology can create a party anywhere, from a normal night club to city street, from the fountain to the swimming pool.

And what can you get out of it?

Get rid of boredom. Release your negative feelings. Overcome your fear of others' opinions. And set yourself free. Connect, create and relax.

I took part in the immersive audio adventure with 10 other participants.

We listened to synchronized secret instructions and music, and walked and danced together at different venues and public spaces in the beautiful Columbia Circle via silent disco headphones.

With the original playlist created by meh, everybody followed Kobby, the dance instructor, moved along in the same direction and blended in with others.

"We know how stressful things are and we know how hard it is to stay consistent in something you do, either work or anything you get stressful," said Kobby. "This beautiful experience is to show people how beautiful it is to do what you love."



He is an instructor of City Boogie, and an artist and fashion designer based in Shanghai.

If you want to take part of this event, follow meh on its official WeChat account or Xiaohongshu for more information.

Along with City Boogie, IMMERSIVE X presents more than 10 categories of activities including live acting role-playing games, exhibition, theatergoing and play. You can follow IMMERSIVE X (超沉浸制造局) on social media platforms (WeChat, Douyin, Xiaohongshu and Weibo) and sign up for events.

Performance info:

Date: Through November 27

Venue: Columbia Circle

Address: 60 Panyu Rd

番禺路60号