International artist and integrated shows light up shikumen alley

Crossover concerts and art exhibition are presented during the ongoing In•Shanghai Artfest, which attracted the participation of Israeli violinist Shlomo Mintz.
The shikumen buildings and traditional alleys of The INLET in Hongkou District are lit up with integrated and immersive performances presented by international artists during the In•Shanghai Artfest.

The crossover concert on Saturday evening involved artists from varied genres, including Israeli violinist Shlomo Mintz, who joined the performance online.

Mintz, in Spain's Valencia, cooperated with dancers from the D.Lab Dance, and performed Kreisler's "Liebesleid" and "Liebesfreud," as well as the traditional Chinese song "Butterfly Lovers."

Ti Gong

Israeli violinist Shlomo Mintz with dancers from the D.Lab Dance.

"I'm pleased and honored to accept the invitation and perform for Chinese audiences in this way," the renowned violinist said during the performance. "To show my sincerity, I learned this famous Chinese song … I hope to see you in person soon."

Other programs including Pingtan artist Gao Bowen's new version of the Chinese folk song "Jasmine Flower," as well as a 24 solar terms multimedia concert presented by the China Beaufin National Orchestra.

Jointly organized by The Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival and The INLET, the Artfest aims to attract young art lovers with innovative shows staged in traditional alleys, integrating the past and the future in a cultural complex of renovated shikumen (stone-gate) houses.

Ti Gong

The China Beaufin National Orchestra presents a 24 solar terms multimedia concert.

The last concert of the Artfest falls on Sunday evening, featuring young singers Luo Jingwen, Li Ya and Liu Ke, who will perform on a stage with decorated shikumen house walls as background.

As part of the Artfest, the experimental art exhibition "Debut" will last through December 4. Curator Chen Fenghua collected debut painting works by Chinese farmers around the country, and recorded their lives and painting process.

The exhibition runs from 10am to 8pm with free entry.

Ti Gong

Citizens enjoy performances at The INLET, a cultural complex of renovated shikumen buildings in Hongkou District.

Experimental exhibition "Debut"

Time: 10am-8pm through December 4

Address: The INLET, 989 Sichuan Rd N.

Admission: free entry

