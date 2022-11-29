Exhibition on Notre-Dame de Paris to open in Shanghai

The exhibition held on the Bund covers key aspects and more than a dozen milestones of the cathedral's history.

"Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition" is making its Asian debut at the Jiushi Art Gallery in the Bund area starting on December 2.



The exhibition covers key aspects and more than a dozen milestones of the cathedral's history, opening with the dramatic fire on April 2019, then going back to the year 1160 and advancing from that point across the centuries to the current restoration and professionals enlisted in the cause of its rebirth.

Visitors can scan the "Time Portal" on each section to embark on a journey in space and time.

The exhibition is produced by the French tech company Histovery in collaboration with the public body responsible for the preservation and restoration of the Notre-Dame de Paris with sponsorship from L'Oréal.

It offers an exclusive plunge into the cathedral's history, from its first foundational stones to the current restoration building site.

Using the touch pad developed by Histovery, it provides a visitor experience through immersive reconstitution with 360-degree views and interactive manipulation of the content.

It hosts 21 augmented experiences in sequence, providing 10 historic immersions in the cathedrals and the Île de la Cité.

It also has 11 interactive models of the cathedral to help visitors understand its architecture and its development as well as five immersive exhibits about the current restoration and the professions involved.

Exhibition info:

Date: December 2-January 2 (closed on Mondays), Tuesdays-Thursdays, Sundays, 10am-6pm; Fridays-Saturdays, 10am-9pm

Admission: Free (no entry half an hour before closure)

Venue: Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery

Address:18 Zhongshan Rd E1



Tip: Booking is recommended through Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery on the WeChat mini program.