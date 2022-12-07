﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Natural History Museum sets up deep-sea themed exhibition

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:28 UTC+8, 2022-12-07
The nation's first deep sea-themed exhibition kicked off at the Shanghai Natural History Museum over the weekend,
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

China's first deep sea-themed exhibition has kicked off at the Shanghai Natural History Museum.

It has the world's largest restoration scene of a cold-water coral forest with dozens of rare specimens from the thousand-meter-deep sea making their debut to visitors.

The biggest highlight of the exhibition, which was jointly held by the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and Tongji University, is a 400-square-meter deep-sea scene with three ecosystems of cold-water coral, hydrothermal fluids and cold seeps.

Natural History Museum sets up deep-sea themed exhibition
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Eighty cold-water coral models were made through 3D modeling and printing technology as well as 14 kinds of corals such as bamboo coral, fan coral, and gorgonian coral, the largest of which is nearly 2 meters high.

Also, there is a 28-square-meter multimedia projection which creates an immersive environment for visitors.

The exhibition introduced the Metaverse concept and built a "Cloud" exhibition hall online. Visitors can scan a QR code to visit the virtual hall and play mini-games.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through February 28 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm

Venue: Temporary Exhibition Hall, B1, Shanghai Natural History Museum

Address: 510 Beijing Rd W.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
