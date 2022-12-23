﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Nanjing Art Fair International is back this weekend

The NAFI takes place from December 23 to 25 at Nanjing International Exhibition Center with 32 galleries and institutions from 20 countries and regions around the world.
The Nanjing Art Fair International (NAFI) has stepped out the shadow of COVID-19 restrictions at Shanghai's West Bund Art & Design and Art021. It will take place from December 23 to 25 at Nanjing International Exhibition Center.

Founded in 2019, NAFI is ambitious and very clear in building its own image. It successfully interprets the diversity of an art fair rather than just a stereotypical gala selling exhibition booths.

Due to the pandemic, NAFI was paused last year. This year, the fair has attracted nearly 32 galleries and institutions from 20 countries and regions around the world. Among them, 11 are joining NAFI for the first time, including some overseas galleries. Exhibits on hand at the fair include video, photography, installations, oil painting, sculpture and design. However, photography and video are still the main NAFI highlights, distinguishing it from other art fairs in the country, according to the organizer.

Divided into several sections including "NAFI Focus," "NAFI Discovery," "NAFI Onsite," "NAFI Platform," "NAFI Voice" and "NAFI Connect," the fair actually aims to spread art into every corner of the city. For example, NAFI has collaborated with several museums in Nanjing and conducted a series of public art projects in residential areas.

In the future, Nanjing, a historical city that nurtured one of the nation's top art academies and spawned several distinctive art museums, endeavors to be a new icon on the art map of the Yangtze River Delta.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
