International art festival to open in Shanghai

Xinhua
  14:58 UTC+8, 2023-01-11       0
The 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to COVID-19, is scheduled to run from October to November this year, according to its organizers.

Hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and organized by the Shanghai municipal government, the festival covers various art forms, including performances, exhibitions and intangible cultural heritage, among others.

Fang Shizhong, director of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, said that with the rapid rise of the new consumer population of Gen Z, new industries and scenes, such as folk custom experiences and camping tourism, are developing rapidly, bringing new opportunities to the cultural tourism industry.

Founded in 1999, the China Shanghai International Arts Festival is one of the largest art festivals in China. It normally opens in October.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
