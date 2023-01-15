﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Exploring past and future of ceramic art

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:11 UTC+8, 2023-01-15       0
A colorful and splendid roll of ceramic art was unfolded at the Baoku Culture Center inside the iconic Shanghai Tower.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:11 UTC+8, 2023-01-15       0
Exploring past and future of ceramic art
Ti Gong

A featured artwork at the exhibition

A colorful and splendid roll of ceramic art was unfolded at the Baoku Culture Center inside the iconic Shanghai Tower in the Pudong New Area on Sunday, presenting a feast for the eyes with works from 30 artists.

Ceramics have accompanied the development of human civilization since the Neolithic Age. At the end of the Eastern Han Dynasty more than 2,000 years ago, China took the lead in stepping onto the world stage of porcelain art.

As communication and trade channels crisscrossed Eurasia through the Silk Road, porcelain became the "clay" and "catalyst" of the early globalization process.

As the two representative colors in the history of Chinese ceramic development, celadon and white reflect not only the crystallization of skills and craftsmanship, but also draw the symbolic cultural landscape from ancient times to the present.

The exhibition "A Colorful Exploration of Ceramics" consists of five units – Seeking for Celadon, The Epitome of White, The Glaze Runs through It, Colors Further Away and The Untrammeled Class.

Exploring past and future of ceramic art
Ti Gong

Ceramics works by Marc Leuthold

Audiences will experience from a set of single visual clues – celadon and white – to multiple colors in transition. The exhibition narrative gradually shifts from singular to multiple, from colors to profound mediums. The experience echoes the classics while showing inspections to the present, fulfilling exploration and imagination.

The visual feast gathers artists from China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Japan and South Korea to retrospect the tradition, inspect the present, and engage profound imaginations.

Marc Leuthold, an artist from the United States, has several works from his "Spirit" series showcased.

One of the most striking features of his works is that he has managed to carve out a unique space within a set of boundaries that has redefined how ceramic as a medium and the artists who work with it are perceived.

The works on display feature Chinese elements like yubi, flat jade disc, and Taihu Lake.

"The porcelain I used in the works is very special, and I was influenced by traditional Chinese culture during creation," he said.

Exploring past and future of ceramic art
Ti Gong

Ceramic scrolls

Exhibition info

Date: Through February 28

Venue: Baoku Culture Center, 37th Floor, Shanghai Tower,

Address: 501 Yincheng Rd M.

Tickets: 68 yuan for working days, 88 yuan for weekend

宝库文化中心,上海中心大厦37F, 上海市浦东新区银城中路501号

Exploring past and future of ceramic art
Ti Gong

A line of numbers.

Exploring past and future of ceramic art
Ti Gong

Fusion in Explosion

Exploring past and future of ceramic art
Ti Gong

An exquisite work at the exhibition

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
Shanghai Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     