Exploring past and future of ceramic art

A colorful and splendid roll of ceramic art was unfolded at the Baoku Culture Center inside the iconic Shanghai Tower.

Ti Gong

A colorful and splendid roll of ceramic art was unfolded at the Baoku Culture Center inside the iconic Shanghai Tower in the Pudong New Area on Sunday, presenting a feast for the eyes with works from 30 artists.

Ceramics have accompanied the development of human civilization since the Neolithic Age. At the end of the Eastern Han Dynasty more than 2,000 years ago, China took the lead in stepping onto the world stage of porcelain art.

As communication and trade channels crisscrossed Eurasia through the Silk Road, porcelain became the "clay" and "catalyst" of the early globalization process.

As the two representative colors in the history of Chinese ceramic development, celadon and white reflect not only the crystallization of skills and craftsmanship, but also draw the symbolic cultural landscape from ancient times to the present.

The exhibition "A Colorful Exploration of Ceramics" consists of five units – Seeking for Celadon, The Epitome of White, The Glaze Runs through It, Colors Further Away and The Untrammeled Class.

Ti Gong

Audiences will experience from a set of single visual clues – celadon and white – to multiple colors in transition. The exhibition narrative gradually shifts from singular to multiple, from colors to profound mediums. The experience echoes the classics while showing inspections to the present, fulfilling exploration and imagination.

The visual feast gathers artists from China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Japan and South Korea to retrospect the tradition, inspect the present, and engage profound imaginations.

Marc Leuthold, an artist from the United States, has several works from his "Spirit" series showcased.

One of the most striking features of his works is that he has managed to carve out a unique space within a set of boundaries that has redefined how ceramic as a medium and the artists who work with it are perceived.

The works on display feature Chinese elements like yubi, flat jade disc, and Taihu Lake.

"The porcelain I used in the works is very special, and I was influenced by traditional Chinese culture during creation," he said.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Date: Through February 28

Venue: Baoku Culture Center, 37th Floor, Shanghai Tower,

Address: 501 Yincheng Rd M.

Tickets: 68 yuan for working days, 88 yuan for weekend

宝库文化中心,上海中心大厦37F, 上海市浦东新区银城中路501号

Ti Gong

Ti Gong