﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibits capture the many Spring Festival customs

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:20 UTC+8, 2023-01-20       0
An exhibition at the Shanghai History Museum throws light on the Spring Festival's long history of folk traditions.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:20 UTC+8, 2023-01-20       0
Exhibits capture the many Spring Festival customs
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A festive atmosphere at the exhibition

Want to know how Shanghai residents celebrated the Spring Festival in olden times? Head to the Shanghai History Museum in Huangpu District and discover the folk customs related to the most important festival for Chinese people.

The exhibition features 82 sets of collections from the museum, such as nianhua (年画), or New Year's paintings, old Shanghai-style calendar, playbills and toys of a bygone era and Xiaojiaochang prints.

Xiaojiaochang prints depict city life in the early 1900s and take their name from the part of Shanghai that is today's City God Temple area near Yuyuan Garden.

Visitors will also find copper cash from the Republic of China period (1912-1949), which was placed at the homes of Shanghai residents and has the same auspicious meaning as today's New Year's gift money or lucky money, known as yasuiqian (压岁钱).

Exhibits capture the many Spring Festival customs
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor has a close look at the exhibits.

The exhibits provide a glimpse into haipai (Shanghai-style) Spring Festival customs, showcasing the richness of the haipai culture, according to the museum operator.

The exhibition also highlights a large number of folk customs and traditions associated with the festival, such as worshipping the kitchen god for a good harvest and happiness, sweeping the dust, pasting nianhua, streaming rice cakes, shousui (守岁 staying up late), lighting firecrackers, holding temple fairs, and welcoming the God of Fortune.

It also features recreations of the nianhuo (年货 New Year's goods) bazaar, nianhua vendors and nianyefan (年夜饭 Chinese New Year's Eve feast).

In addition to lanterns, visitors can also guess puzzles at the exhibition.

Activities such as rabbit lantern DIY, nianhua production and gufeng (古风 ancient Chinese style) flash mob performances will be held during the holiday.

Exhibits capture the many Spring Festival customs
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The exhibition covers all the folk customs related to the Spring Festival.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through February 26 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm

Admission: Free

Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W.

南京西路325号

Exhibits capture the many Spring Festival customs
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Firecrackers

Exhibits capture the many Spring Festival customs
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Chinese yuanbao (元宝), or a silver/gold ingot, made from coins

Exhibits capture the many Spring Festival customs
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor takes photos of the exhibits.

Exhibits capture the many Spring Festival customs
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor checks out the nianhua.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Huangpu
City God Temple
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     