Exhibits capture the many Spring Festival customs

An exhibition at the Shanghai History Museum throws light on the Spring Festival's long history of folk traditions.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Want to know how Shanghai residents celebrated the Spring Festival in olden times? Head to the Shanghai History Museum in Huangpu District and discover the folk customs related to the most important festival for Chinese people.



The exhibition features 82 sets of collections from the museum, such as nianhua (年画), or New Year's paintings, old Shanghai-style calendar, playbills and toys of a bygone era and Xiaojiaochang prints.

Xiaojiaochang prints depict city life in the early 1900s and take their name from the part of Shanghai that is today's City God Temple area near Yuyuan Garden.

Visitors will also find copper cash from the Republic of China period (1912-1949), which was placed at the homes of Shanghai residents and has the same auspicious meaning as today's New Year's gift money or lucky money, known as yasuiqian (压岁钱).

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The exhibits provide a glimpse into haipai (Shanghai-style) Spring Festival customs, showcasing the richness of the haipai culture, according to the museum operator.



The exhibition also highlights a large number of folk customs and traditions associated with the festival, such as worshipping the kitchen god for a good harvest and happiness, sweeping the dust, pasting nianhua, streaming rice cakes, shousui (守岁 staying up late), lighting firecrackers, holding temple fairs, and welcoming the God of Fortune.

It also features recreations of the nianhuo (年货 New Year's goods) bazaar, nianhua vendors and nianyefan (年夜饭 Chinese New Year's Eve feast).

In addition to lanterns, visitors can also guess puzzles at the exhibition.

Activities such as rabbit lantern DIY, nianhua production and gufeng (古风 ancient Chinese style) flash mob performances will be held during the holiday.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Exhibition info:

Date: Through February 26 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm



Admission: Free

Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W.

南京西路325号

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE