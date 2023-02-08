Italian director's Chinese version of 'La Bohème' is set in the future

Italian opera director Marco Carniti is collaborating with a Chinese crew on a new version of Puccini's "La Bohème" with a futuristic setting.

The Italian theatrical director Marco Carniti has already spent a month in Shanghai, working together with his Chinese colleagues on a new version of Puccini's "La Bohème," which will be staged at Shanghai Grand Theater on February 10-12.

Carniti was among the first group of foreign artists to come to Shanghai after China opened its borders following the relaxation of COVID-19 rules last month.

"I feel very lucky and grateful to be here," Carniti told Shanghai Daily. "The warm welcome I received at the airport made me feel like a rock star."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

This version of the "La Bohème" is jointly produced by the Shanghai Opera House and Shanghai Grand Theater and is co-directed by Carniti and Chinese director Yang Jingze.

Carniti is in charge of music and acting, while Yang takes care of stage setting and artistic design.

"What's unique about this production is that we set the background of the classic story in a futuristic ice world," Carniti explained. "It's a daring concept for a conventional opera that aroused my interest."

Based on French writer Henri Murger's 1851 novel, the story of the original opera is set in Paris circa 1830 and depicts the bohemian lifestyle of a poor seamstress and her artist friends.

Since its world premiere in Turin in 1896, the piece has become a staple of the Italian opera repertory and is one of the world's most frequently performed operas. The latest version of "La Bohème" is set in a world where the environment is changing dramatically, with the earth covered in ice and frost.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"The harsh climate affects the protagonists, who, however, manage to melt the coldness with their love," Carniti explained. "The production is about longing for love as well as faith and confidence in the future, which is what we need right now."

Shanghai Opera House singers will perform under the baton of conductor Xu Zhong.

Carniti's main task is to help the singers demonstrate the characters in a more theatrical way on the stage.

"Singers always try to achieve perfection in their singing. A change in their body movement can affect their singing," said Carniti.

"I respect their professional skills. My job is to help them improve their expression on stage instead of concentrating only on the music notes. We are trying to find a balance between singing and acting."

According to co-director Yang, the stage design is a departure from conventional stage expressiveness.

"Our self-produced operas are no longer imitations of foreign works but rather a dialogue with the contemporary moment," he said. "The theme of the production fits the current circumstances very well."

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

During his stay in Shanghai, Carniti managed to spare some time for a tour of a nearby water town. He watched a local play and took part in Spring Festival celebration activities like dumpling making to learn about Chinese culture.

In an opera salon at Shanghai Grand Theater last weekend, Carniti and Yang shared backstage experiences of the new production with audiences. Shanghai Opera House singers also performed selected songs from "La Bohème" as a teaser for the upcoming shows.

Jointly organized by Shanghai Grand Theater and Shanghai Opera House, the opera salon series aims to promote opera through lectures and small-scale performances. The series will continue for the rest of the year.