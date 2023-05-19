Spiderman inspired installation utilizes AI web

"Across the Spider-Verse: Unbounded," an installation inspired by the Hollywood blockbuster, will be displayed at the Sony Expo 2023 "Wonderland Comic" event on May 23.

"Across the Spider-Verse: Unbounded," an installation inspired by the Hollywood blockbuster, will be displayed at the Sony Expo 2023 "Wonderland Comic" event on May 23 and the Spider-Man Movie Concept Animation Exhibition at the GPx Art Space on June 1.

The installation is collaboratively created by three artists, 70-year-old Lu Rongzhi, the first female curator in the Chinese art circle, Wang Weini who has been engaged in film scripts and curatorial creativity, and Miao Xiaoyu, a young game illustrator and AI director of this work.

Inspired by the film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the artists have recreated the character of the familiar Spider-Man in a special visual art form. For example, the patterns seen in China's blue-and-white porcelain are subtly blended with Spider-Man's iconic spitting gesture.

"The main theme of the work is that everyone can become the Spider-Man of their own life, facing challenges bravely and upholding emotions and righteousness, which is both Western hero and Eastern chivalry," said artist Lu.

"The movies – 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' – reflect the aesthetic of extreme complexity, which we try to express," said Lu.

The art work also deeply integrates art and technology.

Viewers can also experience the world view of the movie through AI technology, enjoying the collision of film and crossover art.

The unveiling of this cross-border artwork also brings a new dimension to the cross-border cooperation between film and art.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will be released on June 2 in China.

Sony Expo 2023 "Wonderland Comic" event



Date: May 23

Address: 68 Longhuadong Rd.

龙华东路68号

GPx Art Space

Date: June 1

Address: 4/F, 523 Huaihai Rd.M.

淮海中路523号