﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

2023 MISA festival: past, present and future

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  18:14 UTC+8, 2023-06-08       0
This year's Music in the Summer Air (MISA) festival will start with "Three-Body Fantasy," a piece by young composer Fay Kueen Wang.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  18:14 UTC+8, 2023-06-08       0
2023 MISA festival: past, present and future
Ti Gong

This year's Music in the Summer Air (MISA) festival will start with "Three-Body Fantasy," a piece by young composer Fay Kueen Wang. It is based on the scores of the top-rated TV drama "The Three-Body Problem," adapted from Liu Cixin's bestselling sci-fi novel of the same title.

The rather unusual opening of the festival highlights this year's futuristic theme inspired by the popular concept of the metaverse ― "sound in the world, light in the universe."

The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, the organizer, said it aims to employ cross-cultural and diverse music forms as a medium to discuss mankind's relationships and possibilities with other humans, technology, the Earth and the future.

2023 MISA festival: past, present and future
Ti Gong

"Entropy" by Yin Fang & the Xiexin Dance Theatre ― the summer festival has always been a stage for diverse performances.

The festival, to run from July 7 through July 20 with 30 performances, will see both well-established returning friends like musicians from the New York Philharmonic, and young talent including percussionist Zhang Fang, BBC's "Young Musician 2020," and violinist Rino Yoshimoto from the latest Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition.

The closing concert, under the baton of the orchestra's artistic director Yu Long, will see 82-year-old legendary pianist Yin Chengzong play the famous "Yellow River" piano concerto, a piece that Yin arranged based on the "Yellow River Cantata" (1939) and that has been performed in many Western theaters since the 1980s.

The concerto has long become a part of the Western symphonic repertoire and the most-performed Chinese classical music piece since the historic 1973 trip to China by the Philadelphia Orchestra and its conductor Eugene Ormandy. It was also featured by soloist Lang Lang in his well-acclaimed album "Dragon Songs," also under the baton of Yu.

2023 MISA festival: past, present and future
Ti Gong

Many international musicians are returning to perform this year, including musicians from the festival's favorite guest, the New York Philharmonic.

Musicians from the New York Philharmonic, a long-term partner with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and a returning performer to the summer fest, are among the international artists returning to perform in Shanghai.

NY Phil Ensembles will bring the classic sounds of Beethoven, Barber and Ibert in their "Back to MISA" concert. They will also rehearse and perform with students from the Shanghai Orchestra Academy.

Italian chamber orchestra I Musici, formed in 1951, will bring Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" to audiences in Shanghai, among other classic pieces. The ensemble has recorded the piece several times since 1955, including a video recording performed in Vivaldi's hometown of Venice in 1988.

The festival, as always, prides itself on encouraging young talents and cross-boundary explorations. Audiences can expect a variety of different performances in its 14th year, from contemporary dance to opera.

2023 MISA festival: past, present and future
Ti Gong

Italian chamber orchestra I Musici, formed in 1951, will perform two concerts at the summer festival amidst its China tour.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Venice
Eugene
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     