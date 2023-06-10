Wool embroidery exhibition is a stitch in time of city

A wool embroidery exhibition that showcases the exquisite works of Shanghai tapestry, a national-level intangible cultural heritage item, has opened at the China Art Palace.

A wool embroidery exhibition that showcases the exquisite works of Shanghai tapestry, a national-level intangible cultural heritage item, opened at the China Art Palace in the Pudong New Area on Saturday.

The exhibition "Shanghai Tapestry: When West meets East" is a highlight of the city's 527 activities celebrating China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The day falls on the second Saturday of June each year.

Shanghai wool embroidery embodies jiangnan (regions in the south of the Yangtze River) and haipai (Shanghai-style) cultures.

It first appeared in Germany in the 14th century and gained popularity in Europe in the 16th century, widely used on clothing, blankets, and table and chair mats.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, the technique was introduced into Shanghai and gained new vitality under the craftsmanship of generations.

In 2011, it was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage representative item.

The exhibition features about 100 works by national and city-level inheritors.

A highlight of the exhibition is 38 works featuring China's cultural heritage sites listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site.

One of the works features the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, Henan Province, which uses several techniques in embroidery.

There are also embroidery works featuring the night view of the Bund and scenery along the Huangpu River. A giant work covers 25.6 square meters.

The exhibition comprises four sections related with oil paintings, intangible cultural heritage, photography and people's daily life.

Light and shadow stage plays will be held alongside the exhibition to enrich visitors' experience.

If you go:

Date: through June 28

Venue: No.17 exhibition hall, 0-meter floor, China Art Palace 中华艺术宫(上海美术馆)0米层17号展厅

Address: 205 Shangnan Road, the Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区上南路205号

Admission: Free









