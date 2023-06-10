﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Wool embroidery exhibition is a stitch in time of city

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:22 UTC+8, 2023-06-10       0
A wool embroidery exhibition that showcases the exquisite works of Shanghai tapestry, a national-level intangible cultural heritage item, has opened at the China Art Palace.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:22 UTC+8, 2023-06-10       0
Wool embroidery exhibition is a stitch in time of city
Dong Jun / SHINE

A close look at the exhibition

A wool embroidery exhibition that showcases the exquisite works of Shanghai tapestry, a national-level intangible cultural heritage item, opened at the China Art Palace in the Pudong New Area on Saturday.

The exhibition "Shanghai Tapestry: When West meets East" is a highlight of the city's 527 activities celebrating China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The day falls on the second Saturday of June each year.

Wool embroidery exhibition is a stitch in time of city
Dong Jun / SHINE

A point of interest

Shanghai wool embroidery embodies jiangnan (regions in the south of the Yangtze River) and haipai (Shanghai-style) cultures.

It first appeared in Germany in the 14th century and gained popularity in Europe in the 16th century, widely used on clothing, blankets, and table and chair mats.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, the technique was introduced into Shanghai and gained new vitality under the craftsmanship of generations.

In 2011, it was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage representative item.

Wool embroidery exhibition is a stitch in time of city
Dong Jun / SHINE

Embroidery techniques are showcased.

The exhibition features about 100 works by national and city-level inheritors.

A highlight of the exhibition is 38 works featuring China's cultural heritage sites listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site.

One of the works features the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, Henan Province, which uses several techniques in embroidery.

There are also embroidery works featuring the night view of the Bund and scenery along the Huangpu River. A giant work covers 25.6 square meters.

Wool embroidery exhibition is a stitch in time of city
Dong Jun / SHINE

The night landscape of the Bund

The exhibition comprises four sections related with oil paintings, intangible cultural heritage, photography and people's daily life.

Light and shadow stage plays will be held alongside the exhibition to enrich visitors' experience.

Wool embroidery exhibition is a stitch in time of city
Dong Jun / SHINE

A visitor to the exhibition.

If you go:

Date: through June 28

Venue: No.17 exhibition hall, 0-meter floor, China Art Palace 中华艺术宫(上海美术馆)0米层17号展厅

Address: 205 Shangnan Road, the Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区上南路205号

Admission: Free



Wool embroidery exhibition is a stitch in time of city
Dong Jun / SHINE

An imaginative work.

Wool embroidery exhibition is a stitch in time of city
Dong Jun / SHINE

Vibrant colors are used.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
Huangpu
Pudong
Tapestry
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     