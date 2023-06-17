﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Shunchang Road exhibition is streets ahead

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:17 UTC+8, 2023-06-17       0
An exhibition taking a retrospect into one of the city's once most bustling roads opened at the Shanghai History Museum in downtown Huangpu District on Friday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:17 UTC+8, 2023-06-17       0
Shunchang Road exhibition is streets ahead
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor takes photo at the exhibition.

An exhibition taking a retrospect into one of the city's once most bustling roads, which carries the memories of generations and looks to the future, opened at the Shanghai History Museum in downtown Huangpu District on Friday.

The 120-year-old Shunchang Road in Huangpu represents an authentic slice of local life.

Shunchang Road exhibition is streets ahead
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Tiles from old buildings

Only 1,300 meters long, it was once a street redolent with the smell of typical Shanghai breakfasts like fried dough sticks and lined with quite a number of small shops selling everything from snacks to vegetables and meat.

It was once called Rue de Marche, or Market Road, and featured dense water network. Its name changed in 1943.

Since 1905 roads were expanded, and houses rebuilt, attracting businesses to flock to the street to open shops.

Shunchang Road exhibition is streets ahead
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The exhibition shows the street view of Shunchang Road.

A map drawn in 1917 reveals it once served as a water and land gateway leading to Laochengxiang, or Old Town.

Shunchang Road houses quite a number of historical buildings and features typical shikumen (stone-gate house) lanes.

It is a silent witness to the city's development, East-West fusion, and the origination of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture.

Now, the road is experiencing urban renewal with a new chapter yet to open.

Shunchang Road exhibition is streets ahead
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People learn about the architecture on the street.

The exhibition "Re-encounter Shunchang Road" jointly hosted by the museum and China Overseas Property comprises four sections, vividly unfolding the history and culture of the street, displaying its architecture and street view, and inviting the public and experts to explore its future.

It features the display of different parts from shikumen buildings on the street which will be re-used during the renewal, showcasing different repair solutions on historical buildings with high architectural and cultural value.

It replicates the preservation, repair and restoration process of the street to the public.

Shunchang Road exhibition is streets ahead
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Old floor tiles

Old photos of Shunchang Road are also on display.

There is also a part dedicated to the Shunchang Road-Huaihai Road historical zone which houses a rich number of museums, art galleries, historical buildings and former residences of celebrities.

The renewal will replicate the former appearance of the street based on design drawings from a century ago, according to China Overseas Property carrying out the renewal project.

Shunchang Road exhibition is streets ahead
Ti Gong

Old bricks at the exhibition.

If you go:

Date: through July 25, 9am-5pm (closed on Monday)

Venue: Shanghai History Museum 上海历史博物馆

Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W., Huangpu District 黄浦区南京西路325号

Shunchang Road exhibition is streets ahead
Ti Gong

Shanghai History Museum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huaihai Road
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     