Shunchang Road exhibition is streets ahead

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An exhibition taking a retrospect into one of the city's once most bustling roads, which carries the memories of generations and looks to the future, opened at the Shanghai History Museum in downtown Huangpu District on Friday.

The 120-year-old Shunchang Road in Huangpu represents an authentic slice of local life.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Only 1,300 meters long, it was once a street redolent with the smell of typical Shanghai breakfasts like fried dough sticks and lined with quite a number of small shops selling everything from snacks to vegetables and meat.

It was once called Rue de Marche, or Market Road, and featured dense water network. Its name changed in 1943.

Since 1905 roads were expanded, and houses rebuilt, attracting businesses to flock to the street to open shops.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A map drawn in 1917 reveals it once served as a water and land gateway leading to Laochengxiang, or Old Town.

Shunchang Road houses quite a number of historical buildings and features typical shikumen (stone-gate house) lanes.

It is a silent witness to the city's development, East-West fusion, and the origination of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture.

Now, the road is experiencing urban renewal with a new chapter yet to open.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The exhibition "Re-encounter Shunchang Road" jointly hosted by the museum and China Overseas Property comprises four sections, vividly unfolding the history and culture of the street, displaying its architecture and street view, and inviting the public and experts to explore its future.

It features the display of different parts from shikumen buildings on the street which will be re-used during the renewal, showcasing different repair solutions on historical buildings with high architectural and cultural value.

It replicates the preservation, repair and restoration process of the street to the public.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Old photos of Shunchang Road are also on display.

There is also a part dedicated to the Shunchang Road-Huaihai Road historical zone which houses a rich number of museums, art galleries, historical buildings and former residences of celebrities.

The renewal will replicate the former appearance of the street based on design drawings from a century ago, according to China Overseas Property carrying out the renewal project.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: through July 25, 9am-5pm (closed on Monday)

Venue: Shanghai History Museum 上海历史博物馆

Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W., Huangpu District 黄浦区南京西路325号